Iowa high school boys basketball polls, February 3, 2020

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Iowa City, West (8)
|13-1
|106
|1
|2. Ankeny Centennial (2)
|15-1
|95
|4
|3. Dubuque, Senior (1)
|13-1
|83
|5
|4. Waterloo, West
|13-2
|71
|7
|5. North Scott, Eldridge
|14-1
|57
|6
|6. Cedar Falls
|11-2
|56
|2
|7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|16-1
|47
|8
|8. Waukee
|11-2
|46
|3
|9. Dubuque, Hempstead
|12-3
|14
|9
|10. Valley, West Des Moines
|11-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7. Indianola 5. Davenport, Central 4. Sioux City, East 3.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Marion (7)
|15-1
|103
|2
|2. Carroll (1)
|13-1
|91
|4
|(tie) Assumption, Davenport (3)
|12-2
|91
|3
|4. Norwalk
|12-3
|74
|1
|5. Mount Vernon
|14-2
|64
|6
|6. Pella
|12-4
|45
|5
|7. Glenwood
|12-3
|38
|8
|8. Clear Lake
|14-2
|35
|10
|9. MOC-Floyd Valley
|14-3
|27
|7
|10. Winterset
|12-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 4. Central Clinton, De Witt 3. Ballard 1. Le Mars 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Sioux, Hawarden
|(8)
|17-0
|107
|1
|2. Treynor
|16-1
|89
|2
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2)
|16-0
|86
|3
|4. Van Meter (1)
|17-0
|81
|5
|5. Camanche
|14-2
|64
|4
|6. Boyden-Hull
|15-2
|48
|7
|7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|14-3
|36
|6
|8. Aplington-Parkersburg
|14-1
|25
|10
|9. West Branch
|14-1
|24
|8
|10. Western Christian, Hull
|13-3
|20
|9
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Des Moines Christian 4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4. Albia 3. Osage 2. Pella Christian 2. South Central Calhoun 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Easton Valley (6)
|15-0
|102
|1
|2. WACO, Wayland
|(3)
|17-0
|92
|2
|3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|17-1
|86
|3
|4. Lake Mills
|16-1
|77
|4
|5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1)
|15-2
|56
|6
|6. South O’Brien, Paullina
|15-2
|50
|9
|7. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|14-2
|40
|7
|8. Montezuma
|14-2
|23
|5
|9. Martensdale-St. Marys
|15-2
|22
|8
|10. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
|15-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 7. Springville 7. Highland, Riverside 6. Lamoni 5. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 2. Pekin 2. Belle Plaine 2. Madrid 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.