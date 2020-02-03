Live Now
Iowa high school boys basketball polls, February 3, 2020

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Iowa City, West (8)13-11061
2. Ankeny Centennial (2)15-1954
3. Dubuque, Senior (1)13-1835
4. Waterloo, West13-2717
5. North Scott, Eldridge14-1576
6. Cedar Falls11-2562
7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln16-1478
8. Waukee11-2463
9. Dubuque, Hempstead12-3149
10. Valley, West Des Moines11-511NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7. Indianola 5. Davenport, Central 4. Sioux City, East 3.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Marion (7)15-11032
2. Carroll (1)13-1914
(tie) Assumption, Davenport (3)12-2913
4. Norwalk12-3741
5. Mount Vernon14-2646
6. Pella12-4455
7. Glenwood12-3388
8. Clear Lake14-23510
9. MOC-Floyd Valley14-3277
10. Winterset12-3129

Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 4. Central Clinton, De Witt 3. Ballard 1. Le Mars 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden(8)17-01071
2. Treynor16-1892
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2)16-0863
4. Van Meter (1)17-0815
5. Camanche14-2644
6. Boyden-Hull15-2487
7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville14-3366
8. Aplington-Parkersburg14-12510
9. West Branch14-1248
10. Western Christian, Hull13-3209

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Des Moines Christian 4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4. Albia 3. Osage 2. Pella Christian 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (6)15-01021
2. WACO, Wayland(3)17-0922
3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)17-1863
4. Lake Mills16-1774
5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1)15-2566
6. South O’Brien, Paullina15-2509
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen14-2407
8. Montezuma14-2235
9. Martensdale-St. Marys15-2228
10. Boyer Valley, Dunlap15-111NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 7. Springville 7. Highland, Riverside 6. Lamoni 5. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 2. Pekin 2. Belle Plaine 2. Madrid 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.

