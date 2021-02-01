Iowa high school boys basketball poll – 2-1-21

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) - The wait is almost over the for the South Dakota Coyotes football team.

USD is set to open its spring season on February 19th when they host Western Illinois at 6:00, leaving less than three weeks to get everything in order for a their match up with the Leathernecks. The Coyotes have had an extra-long offseason, not playing a game since November 23, 2019. But that time isn't going to waste. The team hopes that having it will help them be a little crisper coming out the gates in an already unconventional spring season.