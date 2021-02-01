Iowa high school boys basketball poll – 2-1-21

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Falls (6)10-0871
2. Waukee (3)8-1822
3. Johnston6-1673
4. Ankeny Centennial10-1644
5. Dubuque, Hempstead9-2446
6. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln12-3358
7. Valley, West Des Moines8-3337
8. Iowa City Liberty5-1285
(tie) Southeast Polk9-2289
10. Ames9-38NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 7. Sioux City, East 4. Pleasant Valley 3. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Norwalk 1. Ottumwa 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ballard (6)13-1861
2. Pella (1)13-1782
3. Monticello (2)14-0743
4. Solon14-152T6
5. Carroll12-2435
6. Epworth, Western Dubuque11-2388
7. Dallas Center-Grimes11-2374
8. Glenwood13-2269
9. Assumption, Davenport10-419T6
10. Clear Lake14-11710

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 11. Le Mars 8. Mount Vernon 5. Decorah 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Boyden-Hull (9)16-0901
2. A-H-S-TW, Avoca16-1652
3. Western Christian, Hull14-3624
4. OA-BCIG15-1527
5. West Branch12-0446
6. Des Moines Christian13-2393
7. Dike-New Hartford13-2345
8. Pekin16-1259
9. Aplington-Parkersburg13-220NR
10. Denver13-3188

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 8. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Rock Valley 6. North Fayette, Valley 5. East Sac County 4. Treynor 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Camanche 2. Van Meter 2. Panorama, Panora 1. West Lyon, Inwood 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9)16-0901
2. Lake Mills15-0752
3. Martensdale-St. Marys15-0693
4. Easton Valley16-0524
5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars16-1475
6. Grand View Christian13-1468
7. Springville16-1426
8. Montezuma15-2387
9. St. Mary’s, Remsen13-2109
10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank11-3710

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6, Keota 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. . Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. New London 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories