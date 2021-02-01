Iowa high school boys basketball poll – 2-1-21

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Falls (6)
|10-0
|87
|1
|2. Waukee (3)
|8-1
|82
|2
|3. Johnston
|6-1
|67
|3
|4. Ankeny Centennial
|10-1
|64
|4
|5. Dubuque, Hempstead
|9-2
|44
|6
|6. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|12-3
|35
|8
|7. Valley, West Des Moines
|8-3
|33
|7
|8. Iowa City Liberty
|5-1
|28
|5
|(tie) Southeast Polk
|9-2
|28
|9
|10. Ames
|9-3
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 7. Sioux City, East 4. Pleasant Valley 3. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Norwalk 1. Ottumwa 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ballard (6)
|13-1
|86
|1
|2. Pella (1)
|13-1
|78
|2
|3. Monticello (2)
|14-0
|74
|3
|4. Solon
|14-1
|52
|T6
|5. Carroll
|12-2
|43
|5
|6. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|11-2
|38
|8
|7. Dallas Center-Grimes
|11-2
|37
|4
|8. Glenwood
|13-2
|26
|9
|9. Assumption, Davenport
|10-4
|19
|T6
|10. Clear Lake
|14-1
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 11. Le Mars 8. Mount Vernon 5. Decorah 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Boyden-Hull (9)
|16-0
|90
|1
|2. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|16-1
|65
|2
|3. Western Christian, Hull
|14-3
|62
|4
|4. OA-BCIG
|15-1
|52
|7
|5. West Branch
|12-0
|44
|6
|6. Des Moines Christian
|13-2
|39
|3
|7. Dike-New Hartford
|13-2
|34
|5
|8. Pekin
|16-1
|25
|9
|9. Aplington-Parkersburg
|13-2
|20
|NR
|10. Denver
|13-3
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 8. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Rock Valley 6. North Fayette, Valley 5. East Sac County 4. Treynor 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Camanche 2. Van Meter 2. Panorama, Panora 1. West Lyon, Inwood 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9)
|16-0
|90
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|15-0
|75
|2
|3. Martensdale-St. Marys
|15-0
|69
|3
|4. Easton Valley
|16-0
|52
|4
|5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
|16-1
|47
|5
|6. Grand View Christian
|13-1
|46
|8
|7. Springville
|16-1
|42
|6
|8. Montezuma
|15-2
|38
|7
|9. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|13-2
|10
|9
|10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
|11-3
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6, Keota 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. . Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. New London 1.