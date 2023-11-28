SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Sioux City East – 82, Spencer – 44

Bishop Heelan – 81, Treynor – 63

Hinton – 74, Siouxland Christian – 12

Coon Rapids-Bayard – 49, Ar-We-Va – 24

Underwood – 72, IKM-Manning – 37

Heartland Christian – 58, Whiting – 19

MOC-Floyd Valley – 76, Sheldon – 28

Ridge View – 72, Pocahontas Area – 42

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 69, Sioux Central – 28

South Hamilton – 47, South Central Calhoun – 44

Unity Christian – 74, Sioux Center – 58

GTRA – 40, West Bend-Mallard – 34

West Lyon – 68, Rock Valley – 35

Western Christian – 88, Newell-Fonda – 43

East Sac County – 75, Woodbury Central – 50

Emmetsburg – 55, Cherokee – 50

OABCIG – 77, Denison-Schleswig – 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Bishop Heelan – 47, Lewis Central – 33

Central Lyon – 74, Okoboji – 49

Coon Rapids-Bayard – 60, Ar-We-Va – 14

Alta-Aurelia – 60, Harris-Lake Park – 52

Underwood – 49, IKM-Manning – 36

Heartland Christian – 26, Whiting – 23

Kingsley-Pierson – 70, Lawton-Bronson – 34

MOC-Floyd Valley – 81, Sheldon – 27

Pocahontas Area – 61, Ridge View – 23

Remsen St. Mary’s – 64, West Sioux – 14

South Central Calhoun – 61, South Hamilton – 55

Sioux Center – 62, Unity Christian – 39

West Lyon – 40, Rock Valley – 31

Newell-Fonda – 77, Western Christian – 39

East Sac County – 56, Woodbury Central – 50

Cherokee – 43, Emmetsburg – 37

Denison-Schleswig – 63, OABCIG – 39

Sioux Central – 61, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 53