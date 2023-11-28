SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Sioux City East – 82, Spencer – 44
Bishop Heelan – 81, Treynor – 63
Hinton – 74, Siouxland Christian – 12
Coon Rapids-Bayard – 49, Ar-We-Va – 24
Underwood – 72, IKM-Manning – 37
Heartland Christian – 58, Whiting – 19
MOC-Floyd Valley – 76, Sheldon – 28
Ridge View – 72, Pocahontas Area – 42
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 69, Sioux Central – 28
South Hamilton – 47, South Central Calhoun – 44
Unity Christian – 74, Sioux Center – 58
GTRA – 40, West Bend-Mallard – 34
West Lyon – 68, Rock Valley – 35
Western Christian – 88, Newell-Fonda – 43
East Sac County – 75, Woodbury Central – 50
Emmetsburg – 55, Cherokee – 50
OABCIG – 77, Denison-Schleswig – 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Bishop Heelan – 47, Lewis Central – 33
Central Lyon – 74, Okoboji – 49
Coon Rapids-Bayard – 60, Ar-We-Va – 14
Alta-Aurelia – 60, Harris-Lake Park – 52
Underwood – 49, IKM-Manning – 36
Heartland Christian – 26, Whiting – 23
Kingsley-Pierson – 70, Lawton-Bronson – 34
MOC-Floyd Valley – 81, Sheldon – 27
Pocahontas Area – 61, Ridge View – 23
Remsen St. Mary’s – 64, West Sioux – 14
South Central Calhoun – 61, South Hamilton – 55
Sioux Center – 62, Unity Christian – 39
West Lyon – 40, Rock Valley – 31
Newell-Fonda – 77, Western Christian – 39
East Sac County – 56, Woodbury Central – 50
Cherokee – 43, Emmetsburg – 37
Denison-Schleswig – 63, OABCIG – 39
Sioux Central – 61, Estherville-Lincoln Central – 53