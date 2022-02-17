Class 1A
District 1
Newell-Fonda 69, Kingsley-Pierson 50
Woodbury Central 65, Gehlen Catholic 59
District 2
Remsen St. Mary’s 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22
South O’Brien 65, George-Little Rock 56
District 3
GTRA 65, George-Little Rock 56
Class 2A
District 1
Central Lyon 83, West Monona 37
Hinton 47, West Sioux 40
District 2
Western Christian 63, East Sac County 28
Cherokee 67, OABCIG 47
District 3
Boyden-Hull 90, West Lyon 53
Rock Valley 64, Unity Christian 47
District 4
Estherville-Lincoln Central 64, Manson-NW Webster 39
Okoboji 71, Sioux Central 58
District 5
South Central Calhoun 64, Kuemper Catholic 50