Iowa high school boys basketball coaches poll (2-15-21)

|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Falls (8)
|15-0
|98
|2
|2. Valley, West Des Moines
|14-3
|78
|3
|3. Waukee (2)
|11-2
|77
|1
|4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|15-3
|65
|5
|5. Ames
|13-3
|56
|6
|6. Dubuque, Hempstead
|14-3
|53
|7
|7. Pleasant Valley
|15-3
|36
|10
|8. Johnston
|8-3
|33
|4
|9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|13-6
|13
|NR
|10. Ankeny Centennial
|12-4
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ballard (6)
|18-1
|87
|1
|2. Monticello (3)
|18-0
|82
|2
|3. Dallas Center-Grimes
|16-2
|69
|3
|4. Carroll
|18-2
|64
|5
|5. Pella
|18-2
|49
|6
|6. Glenwood
|17-2
|47
|7
|7. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|13-4
|31
|8
|8. Solon
|17-2
|24
|4
|9. Clear Lake
|19-2
|17
|9
|10. Assumption, Davenport
|13-6
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Boyden-Hull (9)
|21-0
|90
|1
|2. OA-BCIG
|19-1
|77
|2
|3. Des Moines Christian
|18-2
|57
|4
|4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|19-2
|56
|6
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|18-2
|54
|5
|6. Western Christian, Hull
|16-5
|41
|3
|7. Treynor
|17-4
|38
|9
|8. Aplington-Parkersburg
|18-3
|29
|T10
|9. West Branch
|17-2
|16
|T10
|10. Rock Valley
|16-5
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9)
|21-0
|90
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|21-0
|78
|2
|3. Martensdale-St. Marys
|21-0
|72
|3
|4. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
|20-1
|54
|5
|5. Easton Valley
|18-0
|51
|4
|6. Montezuma
|19-2
|39
|7
|7. Grand View Christian
|15-1
|37
|6
|8. Springville
|20-2
|29
|8
|9. Keota
|18-1
|14
|10
|10. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|18-3
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.