Iowa high school boys basketball coaches poll (2-15-21)

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Falls (8)15-0982
2. Valley, West Des Moines14-3783
3. Waukee (2)11-2771
4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln15-3655
5. Ames13-3566
6. Dubuque, Hempstead14-3537
7. Pleasant Valley15-33610
8. Johnston8-3334
9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy13-613NR
10. Ankeny Centennial12-4128

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ballard (6)18-1871
2. Monticello (3)18-0822
3. Dallas Center-Grimes16-2693
4. Carroll18-2645
5. Pella18-2496
6. Glenwood17-2477
7. Epworth, Western Dubuque13-4318
8. Solon17-2244
9. Clear Lake19-2179
10. Assumption, Davenport13-6810

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Boyden-Hull (9)21-0901
2. OA-BCIG19-1772
3. Des Moines Christian18-2574
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca19-2566
5. Dike-New Hartford18-2545
6. Western Christian, Hull16-5413
7. Treynor17-4389
8. Aplington-Parkersburg18-329T10
9. West Branch17-216T10
10. Rock Valley16-58NR

Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9)21-0901
2. Lake Mills21-0782
3. Martensdale-St. Marys21-0723
4. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars20-1545
5. Easton Valley18-0514
6. Montezuma19-2397
7. Grand View Christian15-1376
8. Springville20-2298
9. Keota18-11410
10. St. Mary’s, Remsen18-37NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.

