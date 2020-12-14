Iowa high school boys’ basketball AP Poll (Week 2)

(Courtesy Morningside Athletics)

The Morningside women's team had rebounds come their way in a key Great Plains Athletic Conference battle Saturday, Dec. 12. Due to the trio of junior forwards Sophia Peppers, and Taylor Rodenburgh, and sophomore guard McKenna Sims, they out-glassed the visiting Concordia University Bulldogs 36-27. With that stat in tow, the Maroon managed to rebound from a tough last-second loss to crosstown league rival Briar Cliff University on Dec. 9 by rolling past the four-time defending league victors 86-67 in front of a happy home crowd at Allee Gymnasium and the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.