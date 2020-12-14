Iowa high school boys’ basketball AP Poll (Week 2)

Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Previous
|1. Waukee (5)
|0-0
|86
|1
|2. Cedar Falls (2)
|1-0
|82
|2
|3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (2)
|4-0
|68
|3
|4. Johnston
|0-0
|50
|4
|5. Ames
|0-0
|46
|6
|6. Davenport, North
|0-0
|38
|5
|7. North Scott, Eldridge
|2-0
|33
|NR
|8. Ankeny Centennial (1)
|1-0
|27
|9
|9. Ankeny
|1-0
|25
|NR
|10. Dubuque, Hempstead
|1-1
|19
|8
Others receiving votes: Sioux City, East 15. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13. Southeast Polk 9. Dubuque, Senior 7. Lewis Central 7. Iowa City, West 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Waterloo, West 2. Sioux City, West 1.
Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Previous
|1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7)
|5-0
|95
|1
|2. Carroll (1)
|4-0
|76
|3
|3. Ballard (1)
|3-0
|75
|2
|4. Pella (1)
|4-0
|64
|T5
|5. Waverly-Shell Rock
|4-0
|48
|8
|6. Assumption, Davenport
|1-1
|41
|4
|7. Monticello
|2-0
|37
|10
|8. Spencer
|5-1
|28
|7
|9. Glenwood
|2-0
|23
|NR
|10. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|3-0
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Newton 13. Le Mars 9. West Delaware, Manchester 8. Humboldt 6. Mount Vernon 3. Storm Lake 1. Clear Creek-Amana 1.
Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Previous
|1. Boyden-Hull (9)
|4-0
|95
|1
|2. Treynor (1)
|4-0
|65
|4
|3. Camanche
|4-0
|59
|3
|4. Western Christian, Hull
|4-1
|58
|2
|5. Aplington-Parkersburg
|5-0
|51
|5
|6. Denver
|4-0
|35
|8
|(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|4-0
|35
|7
|8. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|4-0
|30
|9
|9. Van Meter
|3-0
|26
|NR
|10. Dike-New Hartford
|3-1
|18
|6
|(tie) OA-BCIG
|2-0
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 13. Des Moines Christian 13. Panorama, Panora 8. West Burlington 8. Clarinda 6. Pella Christian 5. West Sioux, Hawarden 4. South Hamilton, Jewell 2. West Branch 1.
Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Previous
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (6)
|5-0
|87
|1
|2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (4)
|3-0
|86
|4
|3. Lake Mills
|4-0
|64
|3
|(tie) Martensdale-St. Marys
|4-0
|64
|2
|5. Springville
|5-0
|43
|5
|6. West Fork, Sheffield
|3-0
|33
|T6
|7. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|3-0
|32
|T6
|8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
|5-0
|29
|9
|9. North Mahaska, New Sharon
|4-0
|21
|NR
|10. Easton Valley
|4-0
|20
|NR
|(tie) Montezuma
|4-1
|20
|T6
Others receiving votes: Keota 17. Danville 11. New London 10. Grand View Christian 5. GMG, Garwin 4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Janesville 1. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.