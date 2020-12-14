Iowa high school boys’ basketball AP Poll (Week 2)

Class 4A

RecordPtsPrevious
1. Waukee (5)0-0861
2. Cedar Falls (2)1-0822
3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (2)4-0683
4. Johnston0-0504
5. Ames0-0466
6. Davenport, North0-0385
7. North Scott, Eldridge2-033NR
8. Ankeny Centennial (1)1-0279
9. Ankeny1-025NR
10. Dubuque, Hempstead1-1198

Others receiving votes: Sioux City, East 15. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13. Southeast Polk 9. Dubuque, Senior 7. Lewis Central 7. Iowa City, West 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Waterloo, West 2. Sioux City, West 1.

Class 3A

RecordPtsPrevious
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7)5-0951
2. Carroll (1)4-0763
3. Ballard (1)3-0752
4. Pella (1)4-064T5
5. Waverly-Shell Rock4-0488
6. Assumption, Davenport1-1414
7. Monticello2-03710
8. Spencer5-1287
9. Glenwood2-023NR
10. Epworth, Western Dubuque3-022NR

Others receiving votes: Newton 13. Le Mars 9. West Delaware, Manchester 8. Humboldt 6. Mount Vernon 3. Storm Lake 1. Clear Creek-Amana 1.

Class 2A

RecordPtsPrevious
1. Boyden-Hull (9)4-0951
2. Treynor (1)4-0654
3. Camanche4-0593
4. Western Christian, Hull4-1582
5. Aplington-Parkersburg5-0515
6. Denver4-0358
(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca4-0357
8. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville4-0309
9. Van Meter3-026NR
10. Dike-New Hartford3-1186
(tie) OA-BCIG2-018NR

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 13. Des Moines Christian 13. Panorama, Panora 8. West Burlington 8. Clarinda 6. Pella Christian 5. West Sioux, Hawarden 4. South Hamilton, Jewell 2. West Branch 1.

Class 1A

RecordPtsPrevious
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (6)5-0871
2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (4)3-0864
3. Lake Mills4-0643
(tie) Martensdale-St. Marys4-0642
5. Springville5-0435
6. West Fork, Sheffield3-033T6
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen3-032T6
8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars5-0299
9. North Mahaska, New Sharon4-021NR
10. Easton Valley4-020NR
(tie) Montezuma4-120T6

Others receiving votes: Keota 17. Danville 11. New London 10. Grand View Christian 5. GMG, Garwin 4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Janesville 1. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.

