The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (9) 15-1 108 1 2. Pleasant Valley (2) 17-0 101 2 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14-4 81 4 4. Cedar Falls 13-2 70 3 5. Valley, West Des Moines 15-3 56 9 6. Ankeny 14-3 46 6 7. Waukee Northwes 14-4 40 5 8. Johnston 14-3 31 NR 9. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13-3 30 8 10. Iowa City, West 13-4 13 7

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 8. Sioux City, East 6. Indianola 4. Davenport, North 2.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Decorah (7) 17-1 104 2 2. Humboldt (4) 16-1 93 3 3. Washington 16-2 86 4 4. Spencer 15-3 67 6 5. Dallas Center-Grimes 13-4 63 8 6. Marion 15-3 58 7 7. Fort Madison 18-3 34 1 8. Ballard 15-4 27 9 9. Winterset 14-4 21 NR 10. Harlan 13-4 17 5

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Wahlert 10. Assumption, Davenport 8. Clear Lake 7. Bondurant Farrar 5. Nevada 2. Clarke, Osceola 1. Pella 1. Central Clinton, De Witt 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Boyden-Hull (3) 18-1 97 1 2. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (5) 19-0 93 2 3. Western Christian, Hull (3) 18-1 91 3 4. Central Lyon 17-2 79 5 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 16-2 48 7 6. Williamsburg 17-2 42 8 7. Monticello 17-2 30 4 8. Van Meter 16-2 27 6 9. Central Decatur, Leon 18-1 23 10 10. Roland-Story, Story City 18-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 17. Des Moines Christian 14. Pella Christian 8. Camanche 6. Rock Valley 4. AC-GC 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3. South Central Calhoun 2.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Grand View Christian (11) 20-0 110 1 2. North Linn, Troy Mills 19-2 88 3 3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 18-0 86 2 4. Lake Mills 19-0 73 4 5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 18-1 53 5 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-1 51 6 7. Easton Valley 17-2 34 8 8. Newman Catholic, Mason City 18-1 25 9 9. Newell-Fonda 17-2 21 NR 10. Dunkerton 19-2 20 10

Others receiving votes: New London 13. St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 9. WACO, Wayland 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 5. East Buchanan, Winthrop 5. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Iowa Valley, Marengo 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Danville 1.