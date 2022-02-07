The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ames (9)
|15-1
|108
|1
|2. Pleasant Valley (2)
|17-0
|101
|2
|3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|14-4
|81
|4
|4. Cedar Falls
|13-2
|70
|3
|5. Valley, West Des Moines
|15-3
|56
|9
|6. Ankeny
|14-3
|46
|6
|7. Waukee Northwes
|14-4
|40
|5
|8. Johnston
|14-3
|31
|NR
|9. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|13-3
|30
|8
|10. Iowa City, West
|13-4
|13
|7
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 8. Sioux City, East 6. Indianola 4. Davenport, North 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decorah (7)
|17-1
|104
|2
|2. Humboldt (4)
|16-1
|93
|3
|3. Washington
|16-2
|86
|4
|4. Spencer
|15-3
|67
|6
|5. Dallas Center-Grimes
|13-4
|63
|8
|6. Marion
|15-3
|58
|7
|7. Fort Madison
|18-3
|34
|1
|8. Ballard
|15-4
|27
|9
|9. Winterset
|14-4
|21
|NR
|10. Harlan
|13-4
|17
|5
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Wahlert 10. Assumption, Davenport 8. Clear Lake 7. Bondurant Farrar 5. Nevada 2. Clarke, Osceola 1. Pella 1. Central Clinton, De Witt 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Boyden-Hull (3)
|18-1
|97
|1
|2. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (5)
|19-0
|93
|2
|3. Western Christian, Hull
|(3)
|18-1
|91
|3
|4. Central Lyon
|17-2
|79
|5
|5. Aplington-Parkersburg
|16-2
|48
|7
|6. Williamsburg
|17-2
|42
|8
|7. Monticello
|17-2
|30
|4
|8. Van Meter
|16-2
|27
|6
|9. Central Decatur, Leon
|18-1
|23
|10
|10. Roland-Story, Story City
|18-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 17. Des Moines Christian 14. Pella Christian 8. Camanche 6. Rock Valley 4. AC-GC 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3. South Central Calhoun 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grand View Christian (11)
|20-0
|110
|1
|2. North Linn, Troy Mills
|19-2
|88
|3
|3. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|18-0
|86
|2
|4. Lake Mills
|19-0
|73
|4
|5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|18-1
|53
|5
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|19-1
|51
|6
|7. Easton Valley
|17-2
|34
|8
|8. Newman Catholic, Mason City
|18-1
|25
|9
|9. Newell-Fonda
|17-2
|21
|NR
|10. Dunkerton
|19-2
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: New London 13. St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 9. WACO, Wayland 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 5. East Buchanan, Winthrop 5. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Iowa Valley, Marengo 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Danville 1.