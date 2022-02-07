The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ames (9)15-11081
2. Pleasant Valley (2)17-01012
3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy14-4814
4. Cedar Falls13-2703
5. Valley, West Des Moines15-3569
6. Ankeny14-3466
7. Waukee Northwes14-4405
8. Johnston14-331NR
9. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln13-3308
10. Iowa City, West13-4137

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 8. Sioux City, East 6. Indianola 4. Davenport, North 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Decorah (7)17-11042
2. Humboldt (4)16-1933
3. Washington16-2864
4. Spencer15-3676
5. Dallas Center-Grimes13-4638
6. Marion15-3587
7. Fort Madison18-3341
8. Ballard15-4279
9. Winterset14-421NR
10. Harlan13-4175

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Wahlert 10. Assumption, Davenport 8. Clear Lake 7. Bondurant Farrar 5. Nevada 2. Clarke, Osceola 1. Pella 1. Central Clinton, De Witt 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Boyden-Hull (3)18-1971
2. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (5)19-0932
3. Western Christian, Hull(3)18-1913
4. Central Lyon17-2795
5. Aplington-Parkersburg16-2487
6. Williamsburg17-2428
7. Monticello17-2304
8. Van Meter16-2276
9. Central Decatur, Leon18-12310
10. Roland-Story, Story City18-218NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 17. Des Moines Christian 14. Pella Christian 8. Camanche 6. Rock Valley 4. AC-GC 3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3. South Central Calhoun 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grand View Christian (11)20-01101
2. North Linn, Troy Mills19-2883
3. St. Mary’s, Remsen18-0862
4. Lake Mills19-0734
5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca18-1535
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck19-1516
7. Easton Valley17-2348
8. Newman Catholic, Mason City18-1259
9. Newell-Fonda17-221NR
10. Dunkerton19-22010

Others receiving votes: New London 13. St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 9. WACO, Wayland 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 5. East Buchanan, Winthrop 5. Winfield-Mount Union 2. Iowa Valley, Marengo 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Danville 1.