The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (10) 12-1 116 1 2. Pleasant Valley (1) 15-0 108 2 3. Cedar Falls (1) 11-2 76 6 4. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 12-4 66 5 5. Waukee Northwes 12-3 57 3 6. Ankeny 12-2 55 T8 7. Iowa City, West 11-2 41 T10 8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10-2 33 4 9. Valley, West Des Moines 12-3 29 NR 10. Ankeny Centennial 16-4 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20. Sioux City, East 18. Johnston 10. Waterloo, West 9. Davenport, North 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Fort Madison (10) 18-0 112 1 2. Decorah (1) 15-1 101 5 3. Humboldt 14-1 87 6 4. Washington 14-2 69 2 5. Harlan 12-2 63 3 6. Spencer 12-3 53 9 7. Marion 14-3 50 10 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-4 33 4 9. Ballard 13-4 13 NR 10. Central Clinton, De Witt 11-4 12 7 (tie) Dubuque Wahlert 9-4 12 7

Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 10. Clear Lake 9. Hampton-Dumont 8. Pella 8. Denison-Schleswig 7. Winterset 5. Clear Creek-Amana 4. North Polk, Alleman 3. Clarke, Osceola 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Boyden-Hull (2) 16-1 93 2 2. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1) 17-0 89 3 3. Western Christian, Hull (3) 15-1 83 5 4. Monticello (5) 16-1 80 1 5. Central Lyon 15-1 63 7 6. Van Meter 14-1 61 6 7. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 13-2 48 4 8. Williamsburg 15-2 31 8 9. Des Moines Christian 15-2 24 T10 10. Central Decatur, Leon 14-1 16 T10

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 15. Denver 9. Camanche 8. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Jesup 7. Roland-Story, Story City 7. Union, La Porte City 6. Central Springs 5. Forest City 4. South Central Calhoun 2. AC/GC 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Grand View Christian (9) 21-0 105 1 2. St. Mary’s, Remsen 16-0 85 2 3. North Linn, Troy Mills 16-2 80 3 4. Lake Mills 17-0 72 6 5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (1) 17-0 70 4 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-1 36 5 7. Martensdale-St. Marys 15-1 33 T7 8. Easton Valley 15-2 27 T7 9. Newman Catholic, Mason City 15-1 23 9 10. Dunkerton (1) 17-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Newell-Fonda 16. New London 10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 8. Janesville 7. Winfield-Mount Union 4. WACO, Wayland 3. Moravia 3. Iowa Valley, Marengo 2.