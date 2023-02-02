SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the local highlights and scores from our local Iowa high school boys and girls basketball games from February 2nd, 2023:

BOYS

OABCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55

Kingsley-Pierson 52, MMCRU 41

Woodbury Central 54, River Valley 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 25

West Bend-Mallard 80, Alta-Aurelia 49

IKM-Manning 74, Boyer Valley 63

Newell-Fonda 88, Cherokee Washington 50

Unity Christian 75, Rock Valley 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 38

Harris-Lake Park 63, Trinity Christian 52

West Lyon66, George-Little Rock 45

GIRLS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 21

Alta-Aurelia 48, West Bend-Mallard 37

Bishop Heelan 64, Western Christian 28

Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee Washington 31

Rock Valley 59, Unity Christian 48

Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Harris-Lake Park 33, Trinity Christian 28