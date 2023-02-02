SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the local highlights and scores from our local Iowa high school boys and girls basketball games from February 2nd, 2023:
BOYS
OABCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55
Kingsley-Pierson 52, MMCRU 41
Woodbury Central 54, River Valley 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 25
West Bend-Mallard 80, Alta-Aurelia 49
IKM-Manning 74, Boyer Valley 63
Newell-Fonda 88, Cherokee Washington 50
Unity Christian 75, Rock Valley 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 38
Harris-Lake Park 63, Trinity Christian 52
West Lyon66, George-Little Rock 45
GIRLS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 21
Alta-Aurelia 48, West Bend-Mallard 37
Bishop Heelan 64, Western Christian 28
Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee Washington 31
Rock Valley 59, Unity Christian 48
Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Harris-Lake Park 33, Trinity Christian 28