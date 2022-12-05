SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA BOYS SCORES
West Monona – 63, Siouxland Christian – 51
Sioux Central – 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 49
South Central Calhoun – 67, Manson-NW Webster – 55
Boyden-Hull – 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 42
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 54, North Union – 36
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Cherokee – 60, Ridge View – 59
South Central Calhoun – 43, Manson-NW Webster – 36
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 62, Boyden-Hull – 51
Spencer – 57, Emmetsburg – 37
West Monona – 68, Siouxland Christian – 27
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 58, North Union – 33
Spirit Lake – 78, Worthington – 66