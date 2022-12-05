SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

IOWA BOYS SCORES

West Monona – 63, Siouxland Christian – 51

Sioux Central – 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 49

South Central Calhoun – 67, Manson-NW Webster – 55

Boyden-Hull – 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 42

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 54, North Union – 36

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Cherokee – 60, Ridge View – 59

South Central Calhoun – 43, Manson-NW Webster – 36

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 62, Boyden-Hull – 51

Spencer – 57, Emmetsburg – 37

West Monona – 68, Siouxland Christian – 27

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 58, North Union – 33

Spirit Lake – 78, Worthington – 66