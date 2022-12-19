SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from December 19th, 2022:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Heelan 53, Le Mars 30

Sioux City North 61, Storm Lake 59

Sioux Center 76, Boyden-Hull 52

Tri-Center 70, MVAOCOU 24

Manson-NW Webster 65, Ridge View 50

East Sac County 74, Pocahontas Area 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Storm Lake 59, Sioux City North 50

West Monona 66, Boyer Valley 28

Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Lawton-Bronson 28

Pocahontas Area 70, East Sac County 27

Manson-NW Webster at Ridge View

Sioux Center 55, Boyden-Hull 39

Tri-Center 49, MVAOCOU 36

Kingsley-Pierson 55, West Sioux 35

Wakefield (NE) 48, Westwood 40

Spirit Lake 60, Kuemper Catholic 34