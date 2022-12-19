SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from December 19th, 2022:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Heelan 53, Le Mars 30
Sioux City North 61, Storm Lake 59
Sioux Center 76, Boyden-Hull 52
Tri-Center 70, MVAOCOU 24
Manson-NW Webster 65, Ridge View 50
East Sac County 74, Pocahontas Area 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Storm Lake 59, Sioux City North 50
West Monona 66, Boyer Valley 28
Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Lawton-Bronson 28
Pocahontas Area 70, East Sac County 27
Manson-NW Webster at Ridge View
Sioux Center 55, Boyden-Hull 39
Tri-Center 49, MVAOCOU 36
Kingsley-Pierson 55, West Sioux 35
Wakefield (NE) 48, Westwood 40
Spirit Lake 60, Kuemper Catholic 34