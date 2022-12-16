SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our Iowa high school basketball action from December 16th, 2022:
GIRLS
Bishop Heelan 72, Council Bluffs Jefferson 28
Westwood 54, Western Christian 30
LeMars 64, Sioux City North 32
Council Bluffs Lincoln 57, Sioux City West 47
MMCRU 41, Akron-Westfield 38
Ridge View 57, OABCIG 35
Kuemper Catholic 55, Kingsley-Pierson 45
Remsen St. Mary’s 66, Hinton 46
BOYS
North Union 80, Westwood 55
Bishop Heelan 57, Council Bluffs Jefferson 27
Sioux City East 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Council Bluffs Lincoln 78, Sioux City West 63
Akron-Westfield 56, MMCRU 52
Denison-Schleswig 64, Clarinda 52
Kuemper Catholic 77, Kingsley-Pierson 49
Remsen St. Mary’s 58, Hinton 30
OABCIG 82, Ridge View 61