SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our Iowa high school basketball action from December 16th, 2022:

GIRLS

Bishop Heelan 72, Council Bluffs Jefferson 28

Westwood 54, Western Christian 30

LeMars 64, Sioux City North 32

Council Bluffs Lincoln 57, Sioux City West 47

MMCRU 41, Akron-Westfield 38

Ridge View 57, OABCIG 35

Kuemper Catholic 55, Kingsley-Pierson 45

Remsen St. Mary’s 66, Hinton 46

BOYS

North Union 80, Westwood 55

Bishop Heelan 57, Council Bluffs Jefferson 27

Sioux City East 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

Council Bluffs Lincoln 78, Sioux City West 63

Akron-Westfield 56, MMCRU 52

Denison-Schleswig 64, Clarinda 52

Kuemper Catholic 77, Kingsley-Pierson 49

Remsen St. Mary’s 58, Hinton 30

OABCIG 82, Ridge View 61