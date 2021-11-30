Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (11-30-21)

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Scores
Unity Christian – 57, Le Mars – 52
Sioux City East – 80, Spencer – 58
Ridge View – 57, Alta-Aurelia – 55
Boyden-Hull – 78, George-Little Rock – 46
MOC-Floyd Valley – 70, Sheldon – 58
South Central Calhoun – 57, South Hamilton – 35
Western Christian – 72, Newell-Fonda – 53
Woodbury Central – 61, East Sac County – 44
Remsen St. Mary’s – 73, Siouxland Christian – 14
Underwood – 65, IKM-Manning – 49
Kingsley-Pierson – 63, Lawton-Bronson – 38
Iowa High School Girls Basketball Scores
Unity Christian – 58, Le Mars – 41
Sioux City East – 71, Spencer – 59
Boyden-Hull – 58, George-Little Rock – 26
Underwood – 70, IKM-Manning – 30
Kingsley-Pierson – 48, Lawton-Bronson – 41
MVAOCOU – 61, Denison-Schleswig – 58
Pocahontas Area – 65, Webster City – 32
Akron-Westfield – 64, South O’Brien – 42
Cherokee – 56, Emmetsburg – 30
South Central Calhoun – 53, South Hamilton – 47
Newell-Fonda – 74, Western Christian – 44
Woodbury Central – 45, East Sac County – 42
Bishop Heelan – 46, Lewis Central – 44
Hinton – 53, Westwood – 48
West Lyon – 60, Central Lyon – 45
Emmetsburg – 60, Sioux Central – 27