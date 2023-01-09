SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

GIRLS SCORES

South Sioux City – 62, Sioux City West – 54

Storm Lake – 43, Ridge View – 27

Alta-Aurelia – 53, Woodbury Central – 34

Central Lyon – 64, West Lyon – 38

Cherokee – 78, West Monona – 66

Sioux Center – 57, George-Little Rock – 25

East Sac County – 62, GTRA – 36

Hinton – 46, Kingsley-Pierson – 37

Spirit Lake – 50, Okoboji – 42

BOYS SCORES

Kingsley-Pierson – 67, Hinton – 48

Gehlen Catholic – 66, Akron-Westfield – 59

Alta-Aurelia – 70, Woodbury Central – 43

Central Lyon – 72, West Lyon – 60

George-Little Rock – 49, Sioux Center – 46

GTRA – 70, East Sac County – 56

Harris-Lake Park – 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 50

Emmetsburg – 47, West Bend-Mallard – 43