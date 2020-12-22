Iowa high school basketball highlights 12-21-20

(Sioux City, Iowa – December 21, 2020) Briar Cliff Athletic Director Nic Scandrett has announced the hiring of Shane LaDage as the next football coach for the Chargers.

“We have found an accomplished coach with high character and integrity to lead our football program,” said Scandrett. “Shane is the type of man that I would want my son to play for, which is the ultimate compliment I can give. I admire him in many ways, and I am beyond thrilled to have him on our team leading our student-athletes. Special things are ahead for our football program and university.”