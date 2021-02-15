Iowa high school basketball district tournament highlights and scores (2-15-21)

Scores from Iowa high school basketball district tournaments in Siouxland:

Gehlen Catholic 79, Akron-Westfield 25

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 77, Trinity Christian 42

Newell-Fonda 84, MMCRU 52

Siouxland Christian 48, Kingsley-Pierson 45

South O’Brien 44, Harris-Lake Park 35

Woodbury Central 56, Westwood 52

Ogden 72, IKM-Manning 60

West Harrison, Mondamin 74, Ar-We-Va 61

Hinton 54, West Sioux 50

Ridge View 59, Missouri Valley 27

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 73, Sheldon 50

West Lyon, Inwood 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

