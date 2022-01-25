SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BOYS SCORES
Sioux City East – 81, Sioux City West – 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 62, LeMars – 50
West Monona – 53, Lawton-Bronson – 48
LeMars – 59, Bishop Heelan – 56
MMCRU – 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 58
Ar-We-Va – 53, Woodbine – 42
Hinton – 65, Akron-Westfield – 58
Central Lyon – 79, Sheldon – 57
Denison-Schleswig – 63, Harlan – 59
Newell-Fonda – 73, Emmetsburg – 36
Okoboji – 57, George-Little Rock – 44
MOC-Floyd Valley – 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 53
South Central Calhoun – 57, West Bend-Mallard – 34
East Sac County – 60, Manson-NW Webster – 33
GIRLS SCORES
MMCRU – 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 45
West Monona – 66, Lawton-Bronson – 44
Bishop Heelan – 53, LeMars – 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 51, Sioux City North – 30
Akron-Westfield – 35, Hinton – 31
Central Lyon – 54, Sheldon – 37
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 52, Cherokee Washington – 34
Okoboji – 52, George-Little Rock – 28
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 62, MOC-Floyd Valley – 53
Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 45, GTRA – 12
South Central Calhoun – 74, West Bend-Mallard – 55
West Lyon – 50, Sioux Center – 35
Gehlen Catholic – 56, Trinity Christian – 21
Woodbine – 61, Ar-We-Va – 24
Newell-Fonda – 94, Emmetsburg – 15
Manson-NW Webster – 40, East Sac County – 35
SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES (GIRLS SCORES)
West Central – 63, Vermillion – 49
Sisseton – 43, Elk Point-Jefferson – 41
SOUTH DAKOTA (BOYS SCORES)
West Central – 62, Vermillion – 58