SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BOYS SCORES

Sioux City East – 81, Sioux City West – 35

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 62, LeMars – 50

West Monona – 53, Lawton-Bronson – 48

LeMars – 59, Bishop Heelan – 56

MMCRU – 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 58

Ar-We-Va – 53, Woodbine – 42

Hinton – 65, Akron-Westfield – 58

Central Lyon – 79, Sheldon – 57

Denison-Schleswig – 63, Harlan – 59

Newell-Fonda – 73, Emmetsburg – 36

Okoboji – 57, George-Little Rock – 44

MOC-Floyd Valley – 66, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 53

South Central Calhoun – 57, West Bend-Mallard – 34

East Sac County – 60, Manson-NW Webster – 33

GIRLS SCORES

MMCRU – 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 45

West Monona – 66, Lawton-Bronson – 44

Bishop Heelan – 53, LeMars – 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 51, Sioux City North – 30

Akron-Westfield – 35, Hinton – 31

Central Lyon – 54, Sheldon – 37

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 52, Cherokee Washington – 34

Okoboji – 52, George-Little Rock – 28

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 62, MOC-Floyd Valley – 53

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 45, GTRA – 12

South Central Calhoun – 74, West Bend-Mallard – 55

West Lyon – 50, Sioux Center – 35

Gehlen Catholic – 56, Trinity Christian – 21

Woodbine – 61, Ar-We-Va – 24

Newell-Fonda – 94, Emmetsburg – 15

Manson-NW Webster – 40, East Sac County – 35

SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES (GIRLS SCORES)

West Central – 63, Vermillion – 49

Sisseton – 43, Elk Point-Jefferson – 41

SOUTH DAKOTA (BOYS SCORES)

West Central – 62, Vermillion – 58