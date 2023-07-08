SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
Bishop Heelan vs. BHRV, SB-L vs. Le Mars, SC East vs. Valley (video above)
West Lyon vs. Unity Christian, Gehlen Catholic vs. Akron-Westfield (video below)
BASEBALL SUBSTATE SCORES
Bishop Heelan – 12, BHRV – 2 (F/6)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 4, Le Mars – 3 (F/8)
Valley – 11, Sioux City East – 0 (F/6)
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 5, Sioux City North – 4
Gehlen Catholic – 1, Akron-Westfield – 0
Remsen St. Mary’s – 3, Alta-Aurelia – 0
Woodbury Central – 3, Tri-Center – 0
Kingsley-Pierson – 8, MMCRU – 1
Newell-Fonda – 5, Bishop Garrigan – 2
Underwood – 8, Hinton – 1
West Lyon – 12, Unity Christian – 2