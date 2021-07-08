Iowa high school baseball, softball highlights and scores (7-8-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores
Bishop Heelan — 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 2
Bishop Heelan — 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 1
Okoboji — 4, George-Little Rock — 3
Central Lyon — 4, MOC-Floyd Valley — 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan — 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 0
Alta-Aurelia — 4, Spencer — 2
Newell-Fonda — 8, Pocahontas Area — 7
Iowa High School Softball Scores
Sioux City North — 7, Sioux City West — 3 — Class 5A – Region 1 Quarterfinal
Denison-Schleswig — 14, Lewis Central — 0 — Class 4A – Region 2 Quarterfinal
GTRA — 5, Gehlen Catholic — 4 — Class 1A – Region 1 Second Round
Le Mars — 8, Storm Lake — 0 — Class 4A – Region 1 Quarterfinal
Carroll — 7, Perry — 5 — Class 4A – Region 3 Quarterfinal
Webster City — 3, Spencer — 2 — Class 4A – Region 1 Quarterfinal