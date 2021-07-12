Iowa high school baseball, softball highlights and scores (7-12-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores
Newell-Fonda – 10, North Union – 0
Lewis Central – 10, Denison-Schleswig – 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 7, Okobji – 1
Lawton-Bronson – 10, River Valley – 0
Central Lyon – 5, West Sioux – 3
MVAOCOU – 6, Missouri Valley – 0
Ridge View – 11, Manson-NW Webster – 5
Akron-Westfield – 5, Westwood – 2
ACGC – 11, South Central Calhoun – 1
Bishop Garrigan – 13, GTRA – 2
Emmetsburg – 6, Sheldon – 0
Gehlen Catholic – 6, South O’Brien – 0
Western Christian – 4, Hinton – 2
Kingsley-Pierson – 15, Whiting – 0
Cherokee – 8, Sioux Central – 2
George-Little Rock – 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 1
Woodbury Central – 16, West Monona – 4
Iowa High School Softball Scores:
Remsen St. Mary’s – 6, Akron-Westfield – 3
Atlantic – 5, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0
Fort Dodge – 12, Sioux City North – 0
Newell-Fonda – 1, Exira-EHK
North Union – 9, Sioux Central – 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 2, Sioux Center – 1
Underwood – 4, West Monona – 2