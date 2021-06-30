Iowa high school baseball, softball highlights and scores (6-30-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores
Unity Christian — 8, Akron-Westfield — 2
Sioux City East — 5, Lewis Central — 1
Remsen St. Mary’s — 14, West Sioux — 4
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 5, Trinity Christian — 3
Southeast Valley — 6, South Central Calhoun — 5
MOC-Floyd Valley — 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 0
West Lyon — 13, George-Little Rock — 0
Ar-We-Va — 13, Whiting — 3
Ridge View — 9, OABCIG — 5
Iowa High School Softball Scores
Akron-Westfield 12, Unity Christian — 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln — 13, Sioux City West — 1
Council Bluffs Lincoln — 11, Sioux City West — 0
Remsen St. Mary’s — 5, West Sioux — 4
West Monona — 6, Woodbury Central — 2
MMCRU– 17, Harris-Lake Park — 6
Newell-Fonda — 14, Alta-Aurelia — 5
Bishop Heelan — 10, Le Mars — 3
Bishop Heelan — 4, Le Mars — 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley — 3, MOC-Floyd Valley — 2
Sheldon — 6, Sioux Center — 2
Carroll — 4, Perry — 0
Hinton — 5, Gehlan Catholic — 4
Woodbine — 10, Boyer Valley — 0
North Union — 10, Eagle Grove — 0
Kuemper Catholic — 10, IKM-Manning — 0