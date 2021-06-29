Iowa high school baseball, softball highlights and scores (6-29-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores
Newell-Fonda — 3, Gehlen Catholic — 2
Lawton-Bronson — 14, West Monona — 4
Lawton-Bronson — 10, MVACOU — 0
Gilbert — 14, Carroll — 4
Newman Catholic — 8, Bishop Garrigan — 4
Iowa High School Softball Scores
Sioux Center — 5, Spirit Lake — 4
Bishop Heelan — 17, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 0
Bishop Heelan — 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln — 0
Tri-Center — 4, IKM-Manning — 3
South Central Calhoun — 8, Ar-We-Va — 6
West Bend-Mallard — 10, Eagle Grove — 9
Storm Lake — 11, Hinton — 5
Ridge View — 7, Woodbury Central — 1
GTRA — 2, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn — 1
MOC-Floyd Valley — 8, Unity Christian — 5
West Lyon — 13, Akron-Westfield — 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 8, Glenwood — 6