Iowa high school baseball, softball highlights and scores (6-28-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores
Pocahontas Area – 9, Southeast Valley – 0
Remsen St. Mary’s – 7, Gehlen Catholic – 3
Emmetsburg – 10, South Central Calhoun – 0
Woodbury Central – 3, Kingsley-Pierson – 1
MOC-Floyd Valley – 9, Sheldon – 1
Iowa High School Softball Scores
Westwood – 14, OABCIG – 1
Sioux Center – 13, George-Little Rock – 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 2, West Lyon – 1
Denison-Schleswig- 10, Red Oak – 0
Denison-Schleswig – 7, Red Oak – 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 12, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 0
Harris-Lake Park – 11, Trinity Christian – 3
Remsen St. Mary’s – 5, Gehlen Catholic – 0
Woodbury Central – 7, Kingsley-Pierson – 3
Bishop Heelan – 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 1
Bishop Heelan – 17, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 1
GTRA – 14, West Bend-Mallard – 2
Spencer – 8, Western Christian – 2