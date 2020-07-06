Iowa high school baseball rankings – 7/6/20

Week of July 6 Rankings – Final 1A and 2A Rankings

Class 4A (Record)

1.      Dowling Catholic (15-1)

2.      Johnston (13-3)

3.      Ankeny (12-6)

4.      Sioux City East (13-1)

5.      Dubuque Hempstead (8-0)

6.      Urbandale (10-8)

7.      SE Polk (12-6)

8.      Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-2)

9.      Waukee (9-9)

10.    Ankeny Centennial (10-8)

Others:

Clinton (8-4), Iowa City Liberty (5-3), Epworth, Western Dubuque (5-5),

North Scott (11-6), Pleasant Valley (9-6).

Class 3A (Record)

1.      Central DeWitt (14-2)

2.      Dallas Center-Grimes (12-1)

3.      Davenport, Assumption (12-3)

4.      Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-1)

5.      Gilbert (14-1)

6.      Xavier, Cedar Rapids (7-3)

7.      Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (10-3)

8.      Ballard, Huxley (9-2)

9.      Winterset (9-2)

10.    Boone (8-2)

Others:

Centerville (6-2), Oskaloosa (11-4), MOC-Floyd Valley (11-1), 

Solon (10-4), Waverly-Shell Rock (9-4).

Final 1A and 2A Rankings:

Class 2A (Record)

1.      Van Meter (13-0)

2.      North Linn (14-2)

3.      Dike-New Hartford (10-1)

4.      Underwood (10-2)

5.      Woodward-Granger (12-4)

6.      Mid-Prairie (9-3)

7.      Roland-Story (11-5)

8.      Camanche (8-3)

9.      West Lyon (9-2)

10.    Pocahontas Area (11-1)

Others:

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-4), Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (10-6), 

Panorama (8-2), West Marshall (11-2), West Sioux (7-2).

Class 1A (Record)

1.      Martensdale-St. Mary’s (18-0)

2.      St. Mary’s, Remsen (12-0)

3.      St. Albert, Council Bluffs (14-1)

4.      South Winneshiek (19-0)

5.      Alburnett (11-3)

6.      Newman Catholic, Mason City (10-3)

7.      Don Bosco, Gilbertville (10-1)

8.      Kingsley-Pierson (10-0)

9.      Easton Valley (10-0)

10.    HLV, Victor (9-0)

Others:

Alta-Aurelia (9-3), Burlington Notre Dame (9-1), CAM, Anita (10-0),

Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-3), Newell-Fonda (11-0).

