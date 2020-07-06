Iowa high school baseball rankings – 7/6/20

Week of July 6 Rankings – Final 1A and 2A Rankings
Class 4A (Record)
1. Dowling Catholic (15-1)
2. Johnston (13-3)
3. Ankeny (12-6)
4. Sioux City East (13-1)
5. Dubuque Hempstead (8-0)
6. Urbandale (10-8)
7. SE Polk (12-6)
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-2)
9. Waukee (9-9)
10. Ankeny Centennial (10-8)
Others:
Clinton (8-4), Iowa City Liberty (5-3), Epworth, Western Dubuque (5-5),
North Scott (11-6), Pleasant Valley (9-6).
Class 3A (Record)
1. Central DeWitt (14-2)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-1)
3. Davenport, Assumption (12-3)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-1)
5. Gilbert (14-1)
6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (7-3)
7. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (10-3)
8. Ballard, Huxley (9-2)
9. Winterset (9-2)
10. Boone (8-2)
Others:
Centerville (6-2), Oskaloosa (11-4), MOC-Floyd Valley (11-1),
Solon (10-4), Waverly-Shell Rock (9-4).
Final 1A and 2A Rankings:
Class 2A (Record)
1. Van Meter (13-0)
2. North Linn (14-2)
3. Dike-New Hartford (10-1)
4. Underwood (10-2)
5. Woodward-Granger (12-4)
6. Mid-Prairie (9-3)
7. Roland-Story (11-5)
8. Camanche (8-3)
9. West Lyon (9-2)
10. Pocahontas Area (11-1)
Others:
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-4), Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (10-6),
Panorama (8-2), West Marshall (11-2), West Sioux (7-2).
Class 1A (Record)
1. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (18-0)
2. St. Mary’s, Remsen (12-0)
3. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (14-1)
4. South Winneshiek (19-0)
5. Alburnett (11-3)
6. Newman Catholic, Mason City (10-3)
7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (10-1)
8. Kingsley-Pierson (10-0)
9. Easton Valley (10-0)
10. HLV, Victor (9-0)
Others:
Alta-Aurelia (9-3), Burlington Notre Dame (9-1), CAM, Anita (10-0),
Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-3), Newell-Fonda (11-0).