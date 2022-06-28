2022 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – Week 6 (June 27th)

Class 1A – Final Rankings

1.  Remsen, St. Mary’s   (26-0)

2.  Newman Catholic, Mason City   (24-3)

3.  New London   (20-0)

4.  Kee, Lansing   (31-2)   

5.  Don Bosco   (19-3)

6.  North Linn   (25-2)

7.  Coon Rapids-Bayard   (21-4)

8.  CAM   (19-2)

9.  Ankeny Christian   (22-1)

10. Kingsley-Pierson   (19-4)

Others:  Highland, Lisbon, Lynnville-Sully, Mount Ayr, Woodbury Central

Class 2A – Final Rankings

1.  Van Meter   (29-0)

2.  Estherville-Lincoln Central   (23-2)

3.  Cascade   (16-3)

4.  Beckman, Dyersville   (20-10)

5.  Clarinda   (17-5)

6.  West Marshall   (22-7)

7.  Dike-New Hartford   (21-1)

8.  Underwood   (17-2)

9.  Anamosa   (15-6)

10. Des Moines Christian   (22-8)

Others:  Columbus Waterloo, Davis Co., Mediapolis, Mid-Priarie, Roland-Story

Class 3A

1.  Assumption, Davenport   (24-4)

2.  Lewis Central   (22-2)

3.  Grinnell   (27-3)

4.  Western Dubuque, Epworth   (23-6)

5.  Wahlert, Dubuque   (21-8)

6.  Xavier, Cedar Rapids   (23-8)

7.  North Polk   (13-4)

8.  Clear Creek-Amana   (18-7)

9.  Marion   (19-8)

10. Independence   (19-9)

Others:  ADM, SC Heelan, Solon, Webster City, West Delaware

Class 4A

1.  Johnston   (27-3)

2.  Cedar Rapids Prairie   (24-6)

3.  Waukee   (22-7)

4.  Iowa City High   (22-8)

5.  Ankeny Centennial   (20-10)

6.  Urbandale   (19-11)

7.  Dowling Catholic   (21-11)

8.  Pleasant Valley   (18-6)

9.  West DM Valley   (16-11)

10. Cedar Falls   (20-9)

Others:  Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead, North Scott, SE Polk, Waukee Northwest