2022 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – Week 5  (June 20th) Next Rankings will be released on June 27th

Class 1A

1.  Remsen, St. Mary’s   (23-0)

2.  Newman Catholic, Mason City   (20-3)

3.  New London   (15-0)

4.  Kee, Lansing   (25-2)   

5.  Don Bosco   (17-2)

6.  North Linn   (20-2)

7.  Ankeny Christian   (20-0)

8.  Coon Rapids-Bayard   (16-3)

9.  Kingsley-Pierson   (16-4)

10. CAM   (15-1)

Others:  Highland, Lynnville-Sully, South Winneshiek, Tri-Center, Woodbury Central.

Class 2A

1.  Van Meter   (25-0)

2.  Estherville-Lincoln Central   (19-2)

3.  Cascade   (13-3)

4.  Clarinda   (14-3)

5.  Beckman, Dyersville   (15-9)

6.  Dike-New Hartford   (16-0)

7.  West Marshall   (18-6)

8.  Mid-Prairie   (11-7)

9.  Mediapolis   (15-0)

10. Underwood   (13-1)

Others:  Anamosa, Columbus Waterloo, Davis Co., DM Christian, Monticello.

Class 3A

1.  Assumption, Davenport   (19-3)

2.  Grinnell   (22-2)

3.  Western Dubuque, Epworth   (21-4)

4.  Lewis Central   (18-2)

5.  Xavier, Cedar Rapids   (20-5)

6.  Wahlert, Dubuque   (17-6)

7.  ADM   (13-5)

8.  Independence   (14-7)

9.  Clear Creek-Amana   (13-5)

10. North Polk   (10-4)

Others:  SC Heelan, Gilbert, Marion, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware.

Class 4A

1.  Johnston   (23-1)

2.  Iowa City High   (20-6)

3.  Dowling Catholic   (18-7)

4.  Waukee   (18-7)

5.  Cedar Rapids Prairie   (19-6)

6.  Urbandale   (17-8)

7.  Cedar Falls   (17-6)

8.  Ankeny   (13-8)

9.  Waukee Northwest   (16-9)

10. West DM Valley   (13-9)

Others:  Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Hempstead, Indianola, Pleasant Valley, SE Polk.