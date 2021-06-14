Iowa high school baseball rankings (6-14-21)

2021 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – (Week #4 of Season/Week #3 of Rankings)

Class 4A                                                  Class 2A 

1.  Johnston (14-1)                                   1.  Van Meter (11-3)

2.  Pleasant Valley (10-0)                        2.  Des Moines Christian (13-3)

3.  Dowling Catholic (14-1)                    3.  Mid-Prairie (8-2)

4.  Dubuque Hempstead (10-2)              4.  Roland-Story (11-3)

5.  Ankeny (9-5)                                        5.  Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (10-5)

6.  Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-3)               6.  Dike-New Hartford (10-4)

7.  Waukee (7-5)                                        7.  West Lyon (7-3)

8.  Iowa City High (11-4)                           8.  Panorama (7-3)

9.  Lewis Central (11-1)                             9.  Underwood (11-1)

10. Urbandale (9-5)                                   10. Spirit Lake  (8-3) 

Others:                                                     Others:

Dav. West (9-2), IC West (10-5),            Centerville (7-4), Durant (8-4), Eddyville-Blakesburg (9-3),

Norwalk (13-1), Ottumwa (12-3), SC East (13-3).      Jesup (8-2), Wilton (5-2). 

Class 3A                         Class 1A 

1.  Marion (14-2)                                         1.  Newman Catholic (14-1)

2.  Wahlert Catholic (12-3)                        2.  North Linn (15-0)

3.  Central DeWitt (8-2)                              3.  Kingsley-Pierson (13-0)

4.  Ballard (8-4)                                            4.  Remsen St. Mary’s (11-2)

5.  Gilbert (8-4)                                             5.  Don Bosco, Gilbertville (9-3)

6.  Independence (11-4)                              6.  St. Albert, Council Bluffs (11-5)

7.  Boone (9-4)                                              7.  CAM, Anita (10-2)

8.  Winterset (9-4)                                       8.  Janesville (7-0)

9.  Grinnell (12-3)                                         9.  Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-4)

10. Dav. Assumption (9-7)                          10. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (10-4)

Others:                                                               Others:

Decorah (9-3), North Polk (7-4), Webster City (10-1),       Alburnett (10-3), Ankeny Christian (12-1), Highland (9-3),

Waverly-Shell Rock, (12-2), CR Xavier (9-6).                    New London (8-0), St. Ansgar (11-4).

