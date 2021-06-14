Iowa high school baseball rankings (6-14-21)

2021 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – (Week #4 of Season/Week #3 of Rankings)
Class 4A Class 2A
1. Johnston (14-1) 1. Van Meter (11-3)
2. Pleasant Valley (10-0) 2. Des Moines Christian (13-3)
3. Dowling Catholic (14-1) 3. Mid-Prairie (8-2)
4. Dubuque Hempstead (10-2) 4. Roland-Story (11-3)
5. Ankeny (9-5) 5. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (10-5)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-3) 6. Dike-New Hartford (10-4)
7. Waukee (7-5) 7. West Lyon (7-3)
8. Iowa City High (11-4) 8. Panorama (7-3)
9. Lewis Central (11-1) 9. Underwood (11-1)
10. Urbandale (9-5) 10. Spirit Lake (8-3)
Others: Others:
Dav. West (9-2), IC West (10-5), Centerville (7-4), Durant (8-4), Eddyville-Blakesburg (9-3),
Norwalk (13-1), Ottumwa (12-3), SC East (13-3). Jesup (8-2), Wilton (5-2).
Class 3A Class 1A
1. Marion (14-2) 1. Newman Catholic (14-1)
2. Wahlert Catholic (12-3) 2. North Linn (15-0)
3. Central DeWitt (8-2) 3. Kingsley-Pierson (13-0)
4. Ballard (8-4) 4. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-2)
5. Gilbert (8-4) 5. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (9-3)
6. Independence (11-4) 6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (11-5)
7. Boone (9-4) 7. CAM, Anita (10-2)
8. Winterset (9-4) 8. Janesville (7-0)
9. Grinnell (12-3) 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-4)
10. Dav. Assumption (9-7) 10. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (10-4)
Others: Others:
Decorah (9-3), North Polk (7-4), Webster City (10-1), Alburnett (10-3), Ankeny Christian (12-1), Highland (9-3),
Waverly-Shell Rock, (12-2), CR Xavier (9-6). New London (8-0), St. Ansgar (11-4).