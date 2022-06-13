Class 1A

1.  Remsen, St. Mary’s   (18-0)

2.  Newman Catholic, Mason City   (15-3)

3.  New London   (11-0)

4.  Kee, Lansing   (20-2)   

5.  North Linn   (16-1)

6.  Lisbon   (11-2)

7.  Don Bosco   (13-2)

8.  Ankeny Christian   (14-0)

9.  Sigourney   (10-0)

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard   (12-2)

Others:  CAM, Highland, Kingsley-Pierson, South Winneshiek, Tri-Center.

Class 2A

1.  Van Meter   (18-0)

2.  Estherville-Lincoln Central   (15-2)

3.  Cascade   (9-2)

4.  Clarinda   (9-3)

5.  Beckman, Dyersville   (11-7)

6.  Dike-New Hartford   (12-0)

7.  Davis County   (12-3)

8.  Mid-Prairie   (7-5)

9.  West Marshall   (11-6)

10. Columbus, Waterloo   (12-5)

Others:  Anamosa, Cherokee, Mediapolis, Monticello, Underwood.

Class 3A

1.  Grinnell   (18-1)

2.  Assumption, Davenport   (12-3)

3.  Xavier, Cedar Rapids   (17-3)

4.  Wahlert, Dubuque   (13-4)

5.  Western Dubuque, Epworth   (16-3)

6.  Lewis Central   (12-2)

7.  Clear Creek-Amana   (12-3)

8.  Independence   (12-5)

9.  Marion   (10-4)

10. Gilbert   (11-4)

Others:  ADM, Center Point-Urbana, North Polk, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware.

Class 4A

1.  Johnston   (19-1)

2.  Waukee   (14-3)

3.  Dowling Catholic   (14-4)

4.  Cedar Falls   (14-4)

5.  Urbandale   (14-5)

6.  Iowa City High   (16-6)

7.  Waukee Northwest   (11-6)

8.  Sioux City East   (14-6)

9.  Cedar Rapids Prairie   (13-6)

10. Ankeny   (9-6)

Others:  Ames, Indianola, Pleasant Valley, SE Polk, West DM Valley