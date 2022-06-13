Class 1A
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (18-0)
2. Newman Catholic, Mason City (15-3)
3. New London (11-0)
4. Kee, Lansing (20-2)
5. North Linn (16-1)
6. Lisbon (11-2)
7. Don Bosco (13-2)
8. Ankeny Christian (14-0)
9. Sigourney (10-0)
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-2)
Others: CAM, Highland, Kingsley-Pierson, South Winneshiek, Tri-Center.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (18-0)
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (15-2)
3. Cascade (9-2)
4. Clarinda (9-3)
5. Beckman, Dyersville (11-7)
6. Dike-New Hartford (12-0)
7. Davis County (12-3)
8. Mid-Prairie (7-5)
9. West Marshall (11-6)
10. Columbus, Waterloo (12-5)
Others: Anamosa, Cherokee, Mediapolis, Monticello, Underwood.
Class 3A
1. Grinnell (18-1)
2. Assumption, Davenport (12-3)
3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (17-3)
4. Wahlert, Dubuque (13-4)
5. Western Dubuque, Epworth (16-3)
6. Lewis Central (12-2)
7. Clear Creek-Amana (12-3)
8. Independence (12-5)
9. Marion (10-4)
10. Gilbert (11-4)
Others: ADM, Center Point-Urbana, North Polk, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Delaware.
Class 4A
1. Johnston (19-1)
2. Waukee (14-3)
3. Dowling Catholic (14-4)
4. Cedar Falls (14-4)
5. Urbandale (14-5)
6. Iowa City High (16-6)
7. Waukee Northwest (11-6)
8. Sioux City East (14-6)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-6)
10. Ankeny (9-6)
Others: Ames, Indianola, Pleasant Valley, SE Polk, West DM Valley