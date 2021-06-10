Iowa high school baseball playoffs leaving Principal Park for two separate locations in 2021

IOWA — The Iowa state baseball championships are leaving the state’s biggest baseball park in 2021. Instead titles will be determined at two different locations due to scheduling conflicts with Minor League Baseball at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that classes 1A and 2A will play their tournaments in Carroll from July 26th-29th. Classes 3A and 4A will play in Iowa City from July 28th-31st.

Principal Park, home of the AAA Iowa Cubs, has been home to the state baseball tournament since 2004, with all classes competing over a weeklong series of tournaments while the Cubs take an extended road trip. The IHSAA says the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on available date due in part to MiLB delaying the start of their season.

The IHSAA still hasn’t finalized which venues will host the 2021 baseball tournaments in Carroll and Iowa City. No determination has been made on the site(s) or dates for the 2022 tournament.