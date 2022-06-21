Iowa high school baseball scores
MMCRU 5, Hinton 4
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 8, West Bend-Mallard 5
Sioux Center 8, Unity Christian 3
Council Bluffs Lincoln 7, Le Mars 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, Le Mars 0
Kingsley-Pierson 12, Lawton-Bronson 2
Sibley-Ocheyedan 7, Trinity Christian 1
Bishop Heelan 7, Sioux City North 6
Bishop Heelan 13, Sioux City North 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 9, Western Christian 1
Pocahontas Area 7, Trinity Christian 1
Iowa high school softball scores
Sioux City East 15, Sioux City West 3
Sioux City East 9, Sioux City West 2
West Monona 4, Griswold 3
Remsen St. Mary’s 15, Alta-Aurelia 5
Sioux Center 14, Unity Christian 2
Le Mars 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1
Le Mars 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3
Bishop Heelan 14, Sioux City North 5
Bishop Heelan 12, Sioux City North 1
Storm Lake 5, GTRA 4
Hinton 13, Lawton-Bronson 1
Sioux Central 3, MMCRU 0
Pocahontas Area 12, Okoboji 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 10, Trinity Christian 5
MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Western Christian 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 8
St. Albert 9, Denison-Schleswig 8
River Valley 16, Westwood 7
Carroll 12, East Sac County 2
Algona 3, Emmetsburg 2
West Lyon 10, Central Lyon 2
Sheldon 15, Cherokee 2