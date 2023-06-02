SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BASEBALL SCORES

Fort Dodge – 3, Sioux City West – 1

Pocahontas Area – 21, GTRA – 1

Sioux City East – 5, Fort Dodge – 3

Kingsley-Pierson – 9, OABCIG – 0

Sioux Central – 12, South Central Calhoun – 2

Unity Christian – 15, Cherokee – 2

Alta-Aurelia – 13, East Sac County -1

Newell-Fonda – 10, West Bend-Mallard – 0

Gehlen Catholic – 4, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 3

Hinton – 6, Trinity Christian – 0

Lawton-Bronson – 14, Siouxland Christian – 4

Bishop Heelan – 3, MOC-FV – 2

Akron-Westfield – 11, MMRU – 2

Woodbury Central – 12, MVAOCOU – 2