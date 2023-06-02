SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BASEBALL SCORES
Fort Dodge – 3, Sioux City West – 1
Pocahontas Area – 21, GTRA – 1
Sioux City East – 5, Fort Dodge – 3
Kingsley-Pierson – 9, OABCIG – 0
Sioux Central – 12, South Central Calhoun – 2
Unity Christian – 15, Cherokee – 2
Alta-Aurelia – 13, East Sac County -1
Newell-Fonda – 10, West Bend-Mallard – 0
Gehlen Catholic – 4, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 3
Hinton – 6, Trinity Christian – 0
Lawton-Bronson – 14, Siouxland Christian – 4
Bishop Heelan – 3, MOC-FV – 2
Akron-Westfield – 11, MMRU – 2
Woodbury Central – 12, MVAOCOU – 2