SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BASEBALL SCORES

Sioux City West – 7, Sioux Central – 0

Sioux City West – 9, Ridge View – 3

Sioux Central – 7, Ridge View – 1

Woodbine – 10, OABCIG – 9

Remsen St. Mary’s – 12, West Lyon – 2

Bishop Heelan – 8, Waukee – 5

Kingsley-Pierson – 11, BHRV – 1

Winterset – 6, Bishop Heelan – 0

Hinton – 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 0

Unity Christian – 1, BHRV – 0

SOFTBALL SCORES

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14, Denison-Schleswig – 0

Logan-Magnolia – 10, Ridge View – 1

West Lyon – 9, Western Christian – 7

Akron-Westfield – 11, Woodbury Central – 1

MVAOCOU – 8, Southwest Valley – 7

BHRV – 16, Lawton- Bronson – 0

North Union – 18, Sioux City West – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 13, Pocahontas Area – 1

Glenwood – 5, Ridge View – 3

West Lyon – 6, Akron-Westfield – 4

Western Christian – 4, Woodbury Central – 3

Newell-Fonda – 4, Columbus Catholic – 3

North union – 18, Unity Christian – 6

Bishop Heelan – 12, Sioux City East – 6

Gehlen Catholic – 1, Sioux Center – 0

Denison-Schleswig – 8, Pocahontas Area – 4

Gehlen Catholic – 15, Storm Lake – 6

Unity Christian – 12, Sioux City West – 1

BHRV – 5, West Sioux – 3