SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BASEBALL SCORES
Sioux City West – 7, Sioux Central – 0
Sioux City West – 9, Ridge View – 3
Sioux Central – 7, Ridge View – 1
Woodbine – 10, OABCIG – 9
Remsen St. Mary’s – 12, West Lyon – 2
Bishop Heelan – 8, Waukee – 5
Kingsley-Pierson – 11, BHRV – 1
Winterset – 6, Bishop Heelan – 0
Hinton – 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 0
Unity Christian – 1, BHRV – 0
SOFTBALL SCORES
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14, Denison-Schleswig – 0
Logan-Magnolia – 10, Ridge View – 1
West Lyon – 9, Western Christian – 7
Akron-Westfield – 11, Woodbury Central – 1
MVAOCOU – 8, Southwest Valley – 7
BHRV – 16, Lawton- Bronson – 0
North Union – 18, Sioux City West – 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 13, Pocahontas Area – 1
Glenwood – 5, Ridge View – 3
West Lyon – 6, Akron-Westfield – 4
Western Christian – 4, Woodbury Central – 3
Newell-Fonda – 4, Columbus Catholic – 3
North union – 18, Unity Christian – 6
Bishop Heelan – 12, Sioux City East – 6
Gehlen Catholic – 1, Sioux Center – 0
Denison-Schleswig – 8, Pocahontas Area – 4
Gehlen Catholic – 15, Storm Lake – 6
Unity Christian – 12, Sioux City West – 1
BHRV – 5, West Sioux – 3