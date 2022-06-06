|2022 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – Week 3 (June 6th)
Next Rankings will be released on June 13th
Class 1A
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (12-0)
2. Newman Catholic, Mason City (12-3)
3. North Linn (11-0)
4. New London (6-0)
5. Kee, Lansing (13-2)
6. Lisbon (7-1)
7. Don Bosco (10-1)
8. South Winneshiek (7-0)
9. Ankeny Christian (10-0)
10. Sigourney (6-0)
Others: CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Highland, Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (13-0)
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (11-2)
3. Clarinda (7-0)
4. Mid-Prairie (6-2)
5. Beckman, Dyersville (8-5)
6. West Marshall (9-4)
7. Anamosa (5-2)
8. Jesup (5-2)
9. Des Moines Christian (10-2)
10. Cascade (6-1)
Others: Camanche, Davis Co., Dike-New Hartford, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Williamsburg.
Class 3A
1. Wahlert, Dubuque (12-2)
2. Grinnell (13-0)
3. Assumption, Davenport (10-3)
4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (13-3)
5. Western Dubuque, Epworth (14-1)
6. Marion (10-2)
7. Lewis Central (9-2)
8. Clear Crekk-Amana (8-2)
9. Center Point-Urbana (9-3)
10. North Polk (6-2)
Others: Carlisle, Independence, Sioux City Heelan, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware.
Class 4A
1. Johnston (14-1)
2. Waukee (10-1)
3. Iowa City High (13-3)
4. Urbandale (9-2)
5. Dowling Catholic (9-3)
6. Cedar Falls (10-2)
7. Waukee Northwest (8-4)
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (9-4)
9. Sioux City East (11-4)
10. West DM Valley (9-4)
Others: Ankeny, Indianola, Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley, SE Polk.