2022 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – Week 3  (June 6th) 
Next Rankings will be released on June 13th

Class 1A

1.  Remsen, St. Mary’s   (12-0)

2.  Newman Catholic, Mason City   (12-3)

3.  North Linn   (11-0)

4.  New London   (6-0)   

5.  Kee, Lansing   (13-2)

6.  Lisbon   (7-1)

7.  Don Bosco   (10-1)

8.  South Winneshiek   (7-0)

9.  Ankeny Christian   (10-0)

10. Sigourney   (6-0)

Others:  CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Highland, Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central.

Class 2A

1.  Van Meter   (13-0)

2.  Estherville-Lincoln Central   (11-2)

3.  Clarinda   (7-0)

4.  Mid-Prairie   (6-2)

5.  Beckman, Dyersville   (8-5)

6.  West Marshall   (9-4)

7.  Anamosa   (5-2)

8.  Jesup   (5-2)

9.  Des Moines Christian   (10-2)

10. Cascade   (6-1)

Others:  Camanche, Davis Co., Dike-New Hartford, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Williamsburg.

Class 3A

1.  Wahlert, Dubuque   (12-2)

2.  Grinnell   (13-0)

3.  Assumption, Davenport   (10-3)

4.  Xavier, Cedar Rapids   (13-3)

5.  Western Dubuque, Epworth   (14-1)

6.  Marion   (10-2)

7.  Lewis Central   (9-2)

8.  Clear Crekk-Amana   (8-2)

9.  Center Point-Urbana   (9-3)

10. North Polk   (6-2)

Others:  Carlisle, Independence, Sioux City Heelan, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware.

Class 4A

1.  Johnston   (14-1)

2.  Waukee   (10-1)

3.  Iowa City High   (13-3)

4.  Urbandale   (9-2)

5.  Dowling Catholic   (9-3)

6.  Cedar Falls   (10-2)

7.  Waukee Northwest   (8-4)

8.  Cedar Rapids Prairie   (9-4)

9.  Sioux City East   (11-4)

10. West DM Valley   (9-4)

Others:  Ankeny, Indianola, Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley, SE Polk.