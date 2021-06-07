Iowa High School Baseball Coaches’ Association poll #2

2021 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – (Week #3 of Season/Week #2 of Rankings)

Class 4A                                                  Class 2A 

1.  Johnston (10-0)                                   1.  Van Meter (7-1)

2.  Pleasant Valley (7-0)                             2.  Roland-Story (7-1)

3.  Urbandale (7-2)                                    3.  Des Moines Christian (10-0)

4.  Waukee (6-2)                                       4.  Centerville (6-1)

5.  Dubuque Hempstead (6-1)                     5.  Dike-New Hartford (8-2)

6.  Dowling Catholic (9-1)                            6.  Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (7-3)

7.  Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-0)                       7.  West Lyon (3-2)

8.  Ankeny (5-5)                                         8.  Mid-Prairie (5-2)

9.  SE Polk (7-2)                                         9.  Panorama (3-3)

10. Lewis Central (7-0)                               10. Spirit Lake  (6-1) 

Others:                                                     Others:

CR Kennedy (6-3), Dav. West (7-2),               Durant (4-3), Eddyville-Blakesburg (6-1),

IC West (6-2), Norwalk (7-1), SC East (8-2).    Kuemper Catholic (2-0), Underwood (7-0), 

                                                                   Wilton (3-2).

Class 3A                        Class 1A 

1.  Marion (9-1)                                            1.  Newman Catholic (10-1)

2.  Wahlert Catholic (7-1)                              2.  St. Albert, Council Bluffs (7-3)

3.  Central DeWitt (6-0)                                 3.  Don Bosco, Gilbertville (7-2)

4.  Gilbert (4-2)                                             4.  Remsen St. Mary’s (7-1)

5.  Winterset (6-2)                                         5.  North Linn (9-0)

6.  Independence (9-2)                                   6.  Kingsley-Pierson (9-0)

7.  Boone (7-2)                                              7.  South Winneshiek (5-1)

8.  Dav. Assumption (6-5)                               8.  Martensdale-St. Mary’s (6-2)

9.  North Polk (3-3)                                        9.  Saint Ansgar (8-2)

10. Grinnell (9-1)                                           10. CAM, Anita (8-1)

Others:                                                           Others:

Ballard (5-3), SC Heelan (7-1), Decorah (6-2),       Ankeny Christian (7-1), Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-3),

Webster City (6-1), CR Xavier (5-6).                      New London (4-0), Newell-Fonda (5-4),

                                                                         Woodbury Central (7-2).    

