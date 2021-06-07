Iowa High School Baseball Coaches’ Association poll #2

2021 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings – (Week #3 of Season/Week #2 of Rankings)
Class 4A Class 2A
1. Johnston (10-0) 1. Van Meter (7-1)
2. Pleasant Valley (7-0) 2. Roland-Story (7-1)
3. Urbandale (7-2) 3. Des Moines Christian (10-0)
4. Waukee (6-2) 4. Centerville (6-1)
5. Dubuque Hempstead (6-1) 5. Dike-New Hartford (8-2)
6. Dowling Catholic (9-1) 6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (7-3)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-0) 7. West Lyon (3-2)
8. Ankeny (5-5) 8. Mid-Prairie (5-2)
9. SE Polk (7-2) 9. Panorama (3-3)
10. Lewis Central (7-0) 10. Spirit Lake (6-1)
Others: Others:
CR Kennedy (6-3), Dav. West (7-2), Durant (4-3), Eddyville-Blakesburg (6-1),
IC West (6-2), Norwalk (7-1), SC East (8-2). Kuemper Catholic (2-0), Underwood (7-0),
Wilton (3-2).
Class 3A Class 1A
1. Marion (9-1) 1. Newman Catholic (10-1)
2. Wahlert Catholic (7-1) 2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (7-3)
3. Central DeWitt (6-0) 3. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (7-2)
4. Gilbert (4-2) 4. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-1)
5. Winterset (6-2) 5. North Linn (9-0)
6. Independence (9-2) 6. Kingsley-Pierson (9-0)
7. Boone (7-2) 7. South Winneshiek (5-1)
8. Dav. Assumption (6-5) 8. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (6-2)
9. North Polk (3-3) 9. Saint Ansgar (8-2)
10. Grinnell (9-1) 10. CAM, Anita (8-1)
Others: Others:
Ballard (5-3), SC Heelan (7-1), Decorah (6-2), Ankeny Christian (7-1), Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-3),
Webster City (6-1), CR Xavier (5-6). New London (4-0), Newell-Fonda (5-4),
Woodbury Central (7-2).