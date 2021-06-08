Iowa high school baseball and softball highlights and scores (6-8-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores (6-8-21)
Le Mars – 7, Bishop Heelan – 1
Bishop Heelan – 9, Le Mars – 1
Akron-Westfield – 4, Alta-Aurelia – 1
Spencer – 8, Pocahontas Area – 6
Lawton-Bronson – 6, Hinton – 2
Lewis Central – 14, Denison-Schleswig – 0
Harris-Lake Park – 8, George-Little Rock – 7
MOC-Floyd Valley – 10, Spirit Lake – 0
Sioux City West – 3, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 4, Sioux City West – 0
Iowa High School Softball Scores (6-8-21)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5, Sioux City North – 4
Bishop Heelan – 5, Le Mars – 0
Bishop Heelan – 1, Le Mars – 0
Sioux East – 15, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 2
Sioux City East – 17, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 4
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 21, Sioux City West – 8
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 18, Sioux City West – 6
River Valley – 7, Woodbury Central – 6
Westwood – 12, Lawton-Bronson – 2
George-Little Rock – 9, Harris-Lake Park – 2
West Sioux – 4, Unity Christian – 3
Ridge View – 24, OABCIG – 2
GTRA – 17, Okoboji – 7
Spirit Lake – 6, Sioux Central – 4
West Monona – 7, MVAOCOU – 6
Denison-Schleswig – 5, Lewis Central – 2