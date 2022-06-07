High School Baseball Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Sioux City North 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15, Sioux City North 1
Cherokee 13, Manson-NW Webster 2
Hinton 15, Lawton-Bronson 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Spirit Lake 6
Unity Christian 6, Trinity Christian 0
Estherville-Lincoln Central 10, GTRA 0
Spencer 11, Pocahontas Area 1
Sioux City East 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 3
Kingsley-Pierson 16, MMCRU 0
Kingsley-Pierson 10, MMCRU 4
High School Softball Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, Sioux City North 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Sioux City North 1
West Monona 7, MVAOCOU 2
George-Little Rock 11, Harris-Lake Park 1
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 13, Sioux City West 0
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 13, Sioux City West 1
Unity Christian 13, Trinity Christian 6
Bishop Heelan 16, Le Mars 4
Bishop Heelan 4, Le Mars 0
Sioux City East 14, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Kingsley-Pierson 10, MMRCU 4
Woodbury Central 15, OABCIG 2