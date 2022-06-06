Iowa high school baseball scores:
Newell-Fonda 6, Emmetsburg 1
Pocahontas Area 10, East Sac County 1
Woodbury Central 10, River Valley 0
West Lyon 14, Sibley-Ocheydan 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 11, Harris-Lake Park 1
Storm Lake 2, Western Christian 0
Sioux Center 2, George-Little Rock 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 10, Sheldon 0
Kingsley-Pierson 12, MVAOCOU 2
Gehlen Catholic 5, Central Lyon 0
Akron-Westfield 10, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Cherokee 3, Spirit Lake 2
Iowa high school softball scores:
Hinton 4, MMCRU 3
Sheldon 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 2
Newell-Fonda 11, Emmetsburg 1
West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Sioux Center 19, George-Little Rock 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 10, Harris-Lake Park 0
OABCIG 10, Lawton-Bronson 9
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3, Spencer 0
Woodbury Central 8, River Valley 7
Western Christian 8, Storm Lake 7
Kingsley-Pierson 6, MVAOCOU 5
Akron-Westfield 5, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1
South O’Brien 23, West Sioux 8
GTRA 7, Sioux Central 4
BHRV 15, Okoboji 0