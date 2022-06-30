SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BASEBALL SCORES

Bishop Heelan – 11, Le Mars – 6

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 17, North Iowa – 0

Creston – 13, Denison-Schleswig – 10

Creston – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 1

Gehlen Catholic – 9, Newell-Fonda – 1

Pocahontas Area – 8, Manson-NW Webster – 1

Ridge View – 3, East Sac County – 0

CB Lincoln – 10, Sioux City West – 3

Remsen St. Mary’s – 8, Western Christian – 4

Central Lyon – 13, West Sioux – 3

SOFTBALL SCORES

Remsen St. Mary’s – 11, Lawton-Bronson – 1

Sioux Center – 4, MOC-Floyd Valley – 3

Akron-Westfield – 9, Unity Christian – 4

Creston – 13, Denison-Schleswig – 1

Creston – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 3

Bishop Heelan – 16, Sioux City East – 4

CB Lincoln – 5, Sioux City West – 3

CB Lincoln – 3, Sioux City West – 2

Ridge View – 8, B-H/RV – 5

Pocahontas Area – 11, Manson-NW Webster – 1

Okoboji – 5, Harris-Lake Park – 3

Bishop Heelan – 11, Sioux City East – 7

GTRA – 10, Sioux Central – 5