SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BASEBALL SCORES
Bishop Heelan – 11, Le Mars – 6
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 17, North Iowa – 0
Creston – 13, Denison-Schleswig – 10
Creston – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 1
Gehlen Catholic – 9, Newell-Fonda – 1
Pocahontas Area – 8, Manson-NW Webster – 1
Ridge View – 3, East Sac County – 0
CB Lincoln – 10, Sioux City West – 3
Remsen St. Mary’s – 8, Western Christian – 4
Central Lyon – 13, West Sioux – 3
SOFTBALL SCORES
Remsen St. Mary’s – 11, Lawton-Bronson – 1
Sioux Center – 4, MOC-Floyd Valley – 3
Akron-Westfield – 9, Unity Christian – 4
Creston – 13, Denison-Schleswig – 1
Creston – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 3
Bishop Heelan – 16, Sioux City East – 4
CB Lincoln – 5, Sioux City West – 3
CB Lincoln – 3, Sioux City West – 2
Ridge View – 8, B-H/RV – 5
Pocahontas Area – 11, Manson-NW Webster – 1
Okoboji – 5, Harris-Lake Park – 3
Bishop Heelan – 11, Sioux City East – 7
GTRA – 10, Sioux Central – 5