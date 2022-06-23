Iowa high school baseball scores
Kingsley-Pierson 4, Woodbury Central 3
Bishop Heelan 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Bishop Heelan 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Ridge View 6, Lawton-Bronson 4
Sioux City North 4, Sioux City West 3
Sioux City North 10, Sioux City West 1
West Monona 4, River Valley 1
Gehlen Catholic 6, Akron-Westfield 2
Sioux Central 4, Newell-Fonda 2
Sheldon 6, George-Little Rock 4
Lewis Central 15, Denison-Schleswig 15
MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Storm Lake 3
Central Lyon 6, Sioux Center 3
Iowa High School Softball Scores
West Monona 3, Kingsley-Pierson 2
Unity Christian 16, West Sioux 6
Sioux City North 13, Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 12, Sioux City West 0
Sioux City East 8, Council Bluffs Lincoln 1
Sioux City East 13, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3
Akron-Westfield 3, Gehlen Catholic 0
Le Mars 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2
Le Mars 13, Council Bluffs Jefferson 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8, Bishop Heelan 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, Bishop Heelan 6
Pocahontas Area 6, Eagle Grove 2
West Monona 9, Ridge View 4
Cherokee 9, Harris-Lake Park 3
BHRV 10, MMCRU 3
MOC-Floyd Valley 18, George-Little Rock 0
Newell-Fonda 11, Sioux Central 0
Sioux Center 12, Okoboji 0
Spencer 7, Humboldt 3