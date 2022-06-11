SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BASEBALL SCORES

Johnston – 9, Sioux City East – 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 7, Carlisle – 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1, Harlan – 0

Hinton – 10 ACGC – 7

Hinton – 9, Central Decatur – 1

SOFTBALL SCORES

Remsen St. Mary’s – 10, Pocahontas Area – 1

Spencer – 9, Emmetsburg – 6

Newell-Fonda – 17, Denison-Schleswig – 2

Roland Story – 22, OABCIG – 0

Central Springs – 2, Kingsley-Pierson – 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 4, River Valley – 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 9, MMCRU -0

GTRA – 14, Emmetsburg – 6

Sioux Central – 10, South O’Brien – 7

Spencer – 15, GTRA – 4

Ridge View – 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 5

Central Lyon – 9, River Valley – 6

Spirit Lake – 4, West Monona – 0

Alta-Aurelia – 15, Whiting – 7

Ridge View – 6, Sioux Central – 0

Akron-Westfield – 11, Pocahontas Area – 0

Woodbury Central – 8, Whiting – 2