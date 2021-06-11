Iowa high school baseball and softball highlights and scores (6-11-21)

Iowa High School Baseball Scores – June 11
Remsen St. Mary’s – 11, MMCRU – 0
East Sac County – 21, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 2
Gehlen Catholic – 16, Harris-Lake Park – 2
Woodbury Central – 8, Lawton-Bronson – 2
Emmetsburg – 20, South Central Calhoun – 1
MOC-Floyd Valley – 2, Okoboji – 1
OABCIG – 11, West Monona – 1
Newell-Fonda – 11, Pocahontas Area – 9
Sioux Center – 10, BHRV – 0
Iowa High School Softball Scores – June 11
Bishop Heelan – 11, Western Christian – 3
Hinton – 29, Sioux City West – 0
Sioux City North – 2, Gehlen Catholic – 0
Gehlen Catholic – 7, Western Christian – 2
West Monona – 5, Le Mars – 2
Sioux City North – 7, Hinton – 5
Unity Christian – 13, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0
Le Mars – 16, Lawton-Bronson – 1
Newell-Fonda – 11 – Denison-Schleswig – 1
West Sioux – 10, Trinity Christian – 0
Sioux Center – 5, BHRV – 3
Sheldon – 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0
Bishop Heelan – 8, Spencer – 5
West Monona – 10, Sioux City West – 0