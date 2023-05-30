Sioux City East vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln Softball

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball games from May 30th, 2023:

BASEBALL SCORES

Gehlen Catholic – 5, Remsen St. Mary’s – 3

Bishop Heelan – 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan – 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1 (Game 2)

Woodbury Central – 17, Siouxland Christian – 2

Sioux City East – 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2 (Game 1)

Le Mars – 13, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 3 (Game 1)

Le Mars – 8, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 7 (Game 2)

Sioux City East – 9, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 4 (Game 2)

Spirit Lake – 13, Pocahontas Area – 3

Glenwood – 12, Denison-Schleswig – 0 (Game 1)

Ridge View – 2, OABCIG – 1

Harris-Lake Park – 8, Trinity Christian – 5

IKM-Manning – 2, Missouri Valley – 0

Unity Christian – 7, Hinton – 0

Kingsley-Pierson – 13, Westwood – 0

MVAOCOU – 4, Lawton-Bronson – 1

West Lyon – 7, B-H/RV – 1

Akron-Westfield – 10, West Sioux – 0

SOFTBALL SCORES

Woodbury Central – 12, Whiting (4 innings)

Sioux City East – 10, CB Lincoln – 0 (6 innings)

Denison-Schleswig – 6, Glenwood – 5

LeMars – 11, CB Jefferson – 0 (Game 1)

MVAOCOU – 12, Lawton-Bronson – 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 16, Bishop Heelan – 0

Harris-Lake Park – 7, Trinity Christian – 5

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 3, Emmetsburg – 0

West Lyon – 5, B-H/RV – 4

MOC-Floyd Valley – 3, Spirit Lake – 0

Sioux Central – 8, Manson NW Webster – 6

Newell-Fonda – 9, Pocahontas Area – 3

Sheldon – 12, George-Little Rock – 0

MMCRU – 13, Cherokee – 2

West Monona – 4, River Valley – 3

Hinton – 3, Unity Christian – 2

Glenwood – 6, Denison-Schleswig – 3

LeMars – 8, CB Jefferson – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 13, Bishop Heelan – 0