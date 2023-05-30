Sioux City East vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln Softball
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school baseball games from May 30th, 2023:
BASEBALL SCORES
Gehlen Catholic – 5, Remsen St. Mary’s – 3
Bishop Heelan – 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan – 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1 (Game 2)
Woodbury Central – 17, Siouxland Christian – 2
Sioux City East – 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 2 (Game 1)
Le Mars – 13, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 3 (Game 1)
Le Mars – 8, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 7 (Game 2)
Sioux City East – 9, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 4 (Game 2)
Spirit Lake – 13, Pocahontas Area – 3
Glenwood – 12, Denison-Schleswig – 0 (Game 1)
Ridge View – 2, OABCIG – 1
Harris-Lake Park – 8, Trinity Christian – 5
IKM-Manning – 2, Missouri Valley – 0
Unity Christian – 7, Hinton – 0
Kingsley-Pierson – 13, Westwood – 0
MVAOCOU – 4, Lawton-Bronson – 1
West Lyon – 7, B-H/RV – 1
Akron-Westfield – 10, West Sioux – 0
SOFTBALL SCORES
Woodbury Central – 12, Whiting (4 innings)
Sioux City East – 10, CB Lincoln – 0 (6 innings)
MVAOCOU – 12, Lawton-Bronson – 2
Harris-Lake Park – 7, Trinity Christian – 5
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 3, Emmetsburg – 0
West Lyon – 5, B-H/RV – 4
MOC-Floyd Valley – 3, Spirit Lake – 0
Sioux Central – 8, Manson NW Webster – 6
Newell-Fonda – 9, Pocahontas Area – 3
Sheldon – 12, George-Little Rock – 0
MMCRU – 13, Cherokee – 2
West Monona – 4, River Valley – 3
Hinton – 3, Unity Christian – 2
Glenwood – 6, Denison-Schleswig – 3
LeMars – 8, CB Jefferson – 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 13, Bishop Heelan – 0