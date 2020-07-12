Iowa High School Baseball 1A/2A Districts scores and highlights (7-11-20)

SIOUX CITY - As the world of collegiate sports prepares for a return with the coronavirus still not going away, the name of the game is safety. We've seen the Big Ten decide not to play outside of their Conference this fall. We've also seen the Ivy league flat out cancel their fall season, and the start of winter, as to not run the risk of exposing athletes to the virus.

At Briar Cliff, the Chargers are preparing for a fall sports season that undoubtedly will look different, but they hope won't have any stoppages due to the coronavirus. For the past month BCU athletes have been returning to the Cliff for voluntary off-season workouts in preparation of their seasons. With the new safety precautions still looming, however, things look a bit different as these athletes try to social distance and continue to get better at the same time.