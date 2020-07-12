Iowa High School Baseball 1A/2A Districts scores and highlights (7-11-20)

Scores:

1A
West Harrison – 5
Lawton-Bronson – 6

Kingsley-Pierson – 12
West Monona – 2

Hinton – 10
River Valley – 0

Westwood – 4
Woodbury Central – 3

Remsen, St. Mary’s – 12
H-M-S – 0

South O’Brien – 7
Gehlen Catholic – 12

MMCRU – 2
Trinity Christian – 6

Akron-Westfield – 7
George-Little Rock – 1

Ridge View – 14
Harris-Lake Park – 3

West Bend-Mallard – 1
Newell-Fonda – 2

GTRA – 1
Bishop Garrigan – 3

Audubon – 7
ArWeVa – 1

2A
Missouri Valley – 1
OABCIG – 2

Okoboji – 6
Central Lyon – 3

Cherokee – 6
Sioux Center – 8

