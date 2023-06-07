SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team announced a significant add to its nonconference schedule, taking on an ACC opponent in a neutral site game as a part of the Ally Tipoff in November.

The national runner-up Hawkeyes will take on Virginia Tech on November 9th at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Both squads earned Final Four appearances and are both projected as top-ten squads for this upcoming season. It’ll be a matchup of premier guards as reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark will square off against Georgia Amoore, who made the second-most three pointers in the nation last season.

This will be the first meeting between the two squads since 2011, which Iowa won at home. The Hawkeyes finished second in the final rankings while Virginia Tech earned a spot in fourth.