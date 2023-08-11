IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – For the Hawkeyes, it wasn’t just another Media Day.

The program has made headlines as a handful of program members have been accused of wagering on University of Iowa sporting events, including football games. Another round of accusations were revealed yesterday as three players and one member of the coaching staff had been named in criminal complaints.

Here’s what Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had to say about the sports wagering allegations:

I think we have to ramp up our education, me personally. We probably have to do a better job there and I would suggest that there’s probably going to be some modification and policies moving forward from the NCAA. I don’t want to speak for them, but I would imagine that would be the case like the NFL. I think that has a pretty realistic set of working rules and I’d like to see ours model there’s a little bit closer,” Ferentz said. The bigger picture I have to consider as the head coach is that they may not be here on opening day or whatever. It might be one day, it might be 11 or 12 games…I don’t know. None of us know that. So, you’ve got to keep that in mind too out of fairness for our football team, we have to do what’s best for the team, too. So, it’s kind of like a flexible equation. It’s a moving target and that’s where clarity will really help us,” Ferentz added.

Less than a month separates the team from its season opener at Kinnick Stadium against Utah State. The storyline for the team this offseason has been the addition of quarterback Cade McNamara. Mix that in with the expectations of the defense, led by local star and potential early NFL Draft pick Cooper DeJean, and that’s the equation for a team with some hype.

But for the Hawkeyes, they’re doing what they can to not look too far ahead and stay present in the moment.

“We’re just doing everything we can right now, day by day, to make sure that we can put ourselves in the best position to have success this season,” McNamara said.

“I’m excited. I think we’ve got a great group of guys here. We’ve got to take it day-by-day, can’t look too far ahead in the season,” DeJean added.

“We’re ready to attack the season and get out there and help each other and help the team win,” Iowa tight end Erick All emphasized.

Iowa opens up the season at home against Utah State on September 2nd.