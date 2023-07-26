INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KCAU) – Big Ten Football Media Days are officially here at the Hawkeyes had their turn at the podium, with this year’s team presenting plenty of intrigue after facing key departures while also adding big-time transfers.

Despite losing Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta to the NFL Draft, the tam picked up the Michigan Wolverines duo of tight end Erick All and quarterback Cade McNamara. The addition of the pair hopes to boost the offense, which was ranked 123rd in the nation in points per game.

Defensively, they’re led by Odebolt native and Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Cooper DeJean. Iowa’s defense was second in scoring defense while returning 59% of its production.

“Just trying to be better than we were last year. I think we brought some guys in that will help us out with that. Obviously, you talk about Cade and Nick Jackson on the defensive side…I think those are two great guys along with the other guys we brought in and the guys that we still have. I think just focusing on this summer, getting better, bigger, faster, and stronger. That’s what we harp on at Iowa,” DeJean said.

Iowa’s first game is scheduled for September 2nd at home against Utah State.

Image Courtesy: AP