IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The first Associated Press (AP) Football Poll of the season has been released, with the Iowa Hawkeyes earning a spot in the Top 25.

Kirk Ferentz’s squad is among the Preseason Top 25 for the 27th time in program history. Iowa, who is ranked 25th, is one of five Big Ten teams in the poll.

The Hawkeyes will return a total of 15 starters and kick off its season on September 2nd against Utah State.