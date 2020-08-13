Iowa Hawkeyes officials release statements on Big Ten Conference decision

A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on December 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Three University of Iowa (UI) Hawkeyes officials have released statements on Wednesday in regards to the Big Ten Conference decision to cancel the fall football season.

UI President Bruce Harreld, Director of Athletics Gary Barta, and Football Head Coach Kirk Ferentz each released their own comments, see them below.

Our first action will be to support our student-athletes and their families as they process this decision. We know that each of them has put in hundreds of hours in preparation for the upcoming season and we are heartbroken for each and every one of them.

This decision will also be felt by our coaches, staff, student body, fans, and local community. The loss stands as yet another part of our daily lives ripped away from us collectively due to the pandemic.

At the end of the day, the impact of competition during a pandemic, at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics, is simply unknown. The level of physical exertion and contact with other individuals does not occur in any other environment on our campus.

While this is a disappointing moment for our student-athletes their health is paramount and we ask our fans to continue to support our Hawkeyes.

Finally, the B1G is a premier conference because of the leading research universities that comprise its ranks and through dialogue and debate we came to a collective decision. From University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld

With the announcement today from the Big Ten Conference, our immediate focus is on our student-athletes and continuing to provide care and support. They have overcome a number of obstacles associated with this virus and handled the uncertainties with undeniable resolve. We will continue to work together and move forward. We have said from the very beginning, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is our first priority. Our athletics department is incredibly fortunate to have the expertise and guidance of our medical team and the UI Hospital and Clinics. Unfortunately, there were still too many uncertainties to move forward with our fall sports. The University of Iowa supports the extremely difficult decision made by the Big Ten Conference. From University of Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta