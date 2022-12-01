SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- For the Iowa Hawkeyes football team next season, one of their big question marks involves the quarterback position. But, that question may have been answered by a familiar Big Ten foe who has decided to continue his collegiate career with the Hawkeyes.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced via his social media that he is staying in the conference and transferring to Iowa. McNamara, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal on Monday as a graduate transfer.

The Reno, Nev. native was a key piece in his team’s College Football Playoff run as he threw for over 2,500 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Wolverines.

McNamara will bring plenty of experience and a boost to the Iowa offense, which ranked 122nd in the nation in passing and 123rd in scoring.