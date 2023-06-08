SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the Big Ten conference matchups for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team this season.
HOME – Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin
AWAY – Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the Big Ten conference matchups for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team this season.
HOME – Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin
AWAY – Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now